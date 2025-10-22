Graphic via Evan Solano

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Wallie the Sensei joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Gold Diggers in LA to talk about his journey from singing in church to dropping “03 Flow” and beyond. He tells the stories of meeting and working with Travis Scott and Future, plus Kendrick Lamar and other Compton legends. With reflections on how Boosie inspired him to stay authentic, the balance between ambition & gratitude and how melody enhances music, this interview reveals Wallie's unique approach to his artistic career.

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

Sponsored by Gold-Diggers

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