Art via Evan Solano

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YUNGMORPHEUS tells his story of growing up in Miami, moving to Boston for college and later New York to hone his craft. He recounts his days in breaking battles, highlighting Jadakiss, Common and Sean Price as some of the best dancing rappers. He, Jeff, and Free get into deep conversations about The Matrix, AI art, the nature of parasocial relationships, and much more.

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

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