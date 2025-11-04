Art via Evan Solano

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Zoe Osama joins Jeff Weiss and Free at Gold Diggers to talk about growing up in Los Angeles, with family and musical influence from Baton Rouge, the Bay Area and beyond. He breaks down the behind-the-scenes stories of making "Underrated" with MoneySign Suede, Snoop & E-40, and discusses why West Coast artists don't always get their flowers. He also calls out self-snitching rappers, fake podcasts, and the exploitation of culture for clicks.

Plus, Jeff explains why he hates Drake.

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free

Sponsored by Gold-Diggers

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