Art by DJ Short

Among the paradoxes of D’Angelo were the ways he was seen but unseen, reclusive but ubiquitous, a disciple and a visionary. He released three albums in three different decades; each belongs on its respective era’s best-of shortlist, and each defines, codifies, and predicts the periods to follow, even if true imitation was impossible. During his too-brief life, he would disappear and reappear, immutable but always mutating.

This fall, D’Angelo’s estate announced that a new album, built around six songs he had earmarked for a future project before his death, was on the way; just last week, “Kamikazi” bubbled up in the new Grand Theft Auto video game. (The song was commissioned for GTA and finished in 2024.) “Kamikazi” feels of a piece with 2014’s Black Messiah, yet more conspicuously ‘70s; it pops and plucks and Trojan horses a little menace somewhere in between the grooves.

To mark the occasion, we had DJ Short, a scrupulous documenter of D’Angelo’s career and catalog, h…