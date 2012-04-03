Alter the 30/30. Cubs fans need to stop blaming Steve Bartman for their century of futility. The man to blame is the KDz, Kenny Dennis, the irascible Hawk-loving Super Fan who actually interfered with destiny in Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS. Or maybe Moises Alou should have jumped more rope in the off-season. Either way, Serengeti's "Don't Blame Steve" video is a seminal work of revisionist history on par with The People's History of the United States and JFK. If you are a Cubs fan, this should be your favorite video ever. And if you are merely a baseball fan, listening to the litany of "Blame Damon Berryhill, Jeff Pico, Paul Assenmacher," et. al. is merely the funniest thing you'll hear all day.

Should you be looking for more words, I reviewed Serengeti's excellent and eminently bizarre, Kenny Dennis EP for Pitchfork. It's out now on Anticon. As you're going through your day, remember your mantra: if the balls coming at you, you catch it, or you knock it down.

Video and MP3 below the jump.

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