The once-rare, now easily accessible video from The Pharcyde during their Labcabincalifornia era. As the clip illustrates, this was made for the Street Fighter soundtrack, a now-forgotten, but certainly sort-of awesome collection. Just look at this tracklist. Tracks from Ras Kass, Saafir, Nas, and Cube in their prime. More importantly, "Straight to My Feet," featuring the timeless union of MC Hammer and Deion Sanders. Not even a Parliament sample can salvage that.