Art by DJ Short

Hip-hop is a rejection of the forces hell-bent on killing your imagination. In a world where creativity is shunted and shooed away in favor of conformity and corporate greed—one where the techies are enacting their own revenge of the nerds against anyone who breathes originality—the ingenuity and impulse toward community that have always propelled the culture are more powerful, and more sorely needed, than ever.

It would be hard to embody this spirit more than Lloyd “Young L” Omadhebo, a member of and the main producer for The Pack, who defined an era of Bay Area rap music for a new generation of fans—initially from a closet in his parents’ crib. On Thursday, the world learned that Young L passed away at age 39. A cause of death has not been released. Bay rap pioneer Too $hort shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, stating “[Young L] & The Pack influenced so many artists, it’s impossible to measure the impact you had on the culture.”