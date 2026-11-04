Art by DJ Short

When zayALLCAPS is not recording music, performing on tour, working at his day job, or posting on Twitter, he is in the park running form shooting drills. This year, the L.A.-by-way-of-Sacramento renaissance man released his strongest record to date (July’s My Uncle Told Me Some Real Ass Sh*t On The Phone Yesterday) and fixed his jumper. When I spoke to Zay over the phone about a month after the album’s release, he spoke of both achievements with an equal level of in-the-weeds detail, gratitude, and pride. Such is the way, I came to learn, of zayALLCAPS, a working musician in every sense of the word whose commitment to self-improvement reflects deep reverence toward, and humility before, his listeners and predecessors alike. He is your favorite music fan’s favorite music fan.

My Uncle Told Me Some Real Ass Sh*t On The Phone Yesterday is a disarmingly vulnerable, ambitiously textured joyride. It is a record on which zayALLCAPS croons about crying in the club over beats th…