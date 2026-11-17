Art by DJ Short

When I started looking for albums to feature in the fall roundup, albums were sparse. And then the beginning of October hit and they started coming fast. November’s releases started stacking up even quicker. I needed some kind of way to pare down the list. I noticed I had several tribute albums and others by trios. Tributes and trios. Sometimes all one needs is a little alliteration. Even with the theme, there’s too much good music for one entry, so this edition of the POW MAG seasonal jazz round up comes in two parts.

Before getting to Part One, I need to address a very large elephant. For those with at least one foot in the jazz world, it’s been almost impossible to miss the fact that John Coltrane would have turned 100 this year. As part of the, I guess, celebration, Verve/Impulse! just dropped the first three hours of The Tiberi Tapes—26 hours of live Coltrane performances that saxophonist Frank Tiberi captured with a reel-to-reel from his seat in the audience. The t…