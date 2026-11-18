Confession isn’t necessarily a shortcut to truth. Despite making deeply personal music for most of his career, Isaiah Rashad says that it had been difficult to shake the feeling of being misunderstood. His latest album, this spring’s IT’S BEEN AWFUL, is his boldest exercise yet in closing that gap between rote knowledge and true insight. It’s filled with ingenious shards of pop and sophisticated rhythmic ideas; it grapples with addiction and compulsion and resists the temptation to draw a tidy narrative about overcoming both.

Rashad recently sat down with Jeff Weiss and Free for an episode of The Truth Hurts. Weiss has covered Rashad going back years, and this is their most expansive conversation to date, tracing the Tennessee native’s career from a college sociology program through the early days of Top Dawg Entertainment and, eventually, to fatherhood, which has colored his recent work as much as sobriety or the totemic Southern rappers he grew up studying.

Jeff Weiss: We were talking before about rap not being necessarily a competition, even though it’s sometimes described as that, and part of it obviously is.

Isaiah Rashad: When I was thinking about it, there’s no union, you know? There’s no pension. So that part of it, ‘cause I guess expecting somebody to take care of you or to help you out, I think that comes with the sports.

Jeff Weiss: Sports do have a great pension. O.J. Simpson was collecting, like, $300,000 a year after murdering two people, allegedly. Did you ever think about that, though, where you’re like, what a phenomenon, the O.J. [trial]? You were not around for the O.J. trial.

Isaiah Rashad: What year was that?

Jeff Weiss: I think that was ‘95, ‘96.

Isaiah Rashad: I was alive.

Jeff Weiss: I was going to ask you, what’s your first memory? And the answer probably is the O.J. trial.

Isaiah Rashad: My first, like, world memory? 9/11. If it was ‘96, I was five. I know of it.

Jeff Weiss: What do you remember about 9/11? As a child.

Isaiah Rashad: I remember Miss Jackson, my fucking fifth grade teacher, just being freaked for some reason. And then the whole school was freaked.

Jeff Weiss: Were you guys watching it on TV?

Isaiah Rashad: Then we watched it, yeah.

Free: My mom and dad would always watch the news in the morning. So she just didn’t send us to school. I was in Bakersfield.

Isaiah Rashad: It’s time zone. I’m from Tennessee. So it was like early in the morning.

Free: We were seeing the reaction that you guys probably seen when it very first happened. But my dad went to get a tape. He recorded it. He probably still has the video in the house somewhere.

Isaiah Rashad: Archive and history.

Jeff Weiss: And then Petey Pablo did the “Raise Up” 9/11 remix. Do you not remember that?

Isaiah Rashad: No, but I did see another, I forgot who it was. It was somebody from out here though. And they were directly responding to Al Qaeda. It was a rapper though.

Jeff Weiss: Yeah, it was Petey Pablo.

Isaiah Rashad: No.

Jeff Weiss: Him and Juelz Santana were directly responding.

Isaiah Rashad: Young Muhammad Atta. No plane lessons. Cocaine lessons.

Jeff Weiss: He called himself Young Muhammad Atta.

Isaiah Rashad: Some people use their cleverness for the wrong.

Jeff Weiss: What was your first life memory?

Isaiah Rashad: Man, the thing that resonates to me earliest is eating steak with my grandma. Steak with my grandma after her shifts at the Marriott at night. I didn’t understand what being room service was at the time. I just remember that she brought steaks home every night. Steak and potatoes.

Jeff Weiss: [Were you] living with her at the time?

Isaiah Rashad: My mom had me when she was like 21. So we either lived with her or I was over there anyway at that time.

Free: Did you have one of those old school grandmas, or how was your grandma?

Isaiah Rashad: She was old school. She would tell me about the fuckery that she did when she was younger. But she wouldn’t allow the fuckery around her. She was cool. I miss my grandma. She was fire.

Jeff Weiss: She ever tell you stories about when she was a kid in Chattanooga?

Isaiah Rashad: Not much. She told me about raising my mom and them and what they were like. I recall our conversations, but I feel like I was with my grandma when she was trying to chill. So it was always movies and activities and whatever, she was kicking it.

Jeff Weiss: What were you like as a child?

Isaiah Rashad: Hyper as fuck.

Free: Were you getting into trouble at school?

Isaiah Rashad: Nah. I mean, yeah. For talking.

Free: You were like a class clown type?

Isaiah Rashad: Just talking. Just asking too much shit. Or just carrying a side conversation. I wasn’t really a class clown. I felt for them niggas.

Jeff Weiss: Were you always drawing when you were a kid?

Isaiah Rashad: Yeah, man, I was drawing hella Dragon Ball Z shit. That was really cartoons and shit that we liked. I wasn’t an artist. I was always writing though. Writing poetry. As soon as I understood what poetry was I was writing it.

Jeff Weiss: How old were you?

Isaiah Rashad: Seven, eight.

Jeff Weiss: What was the thing that made you understand what poetry was?

Isaiah Rashad: I guess my mom made me read. And you know as a kid you emulate stuff. So trying to write a book... And though I wrote little stories, it seemed kind of vast. Even then I had high expectations for stuff. But writing poetry was easy. Easy to understand. And then when music came, when I understood the correlation between the two. I was like, “Oh, okay.”

Free: What was your first introduction of music? Who was the person or what was the thing?

Isaiah Rashad: Master P. It was just how loud that shit was.

Free: It was so ghetto.

Isaiah Rashad: I loved it. But how musical at the same time. And I guess that’s a blessing for that being my first real introduction of it because no matter how turnt that shit was, it was trumpets.

Jeff Weiss: Are we talking Ghetto D era?

Isaiah Rashad: Ghetto D. And again, I always bring that back with UGK. It was my dad. The earliest memories I have of music were with my dad. When I saw him, we were always in the car. I saw him sparingly. But when I saw him, we were just on the go. So it was just music. The music that he played. And then it was CD books and shit back then. Just flipping through that shit, grabbing something that they liked.

Free: I think I missed that a lot. I loved the pictures.

Isaiah Rashad: I thought we had to bring it back.

Free: You should do it for your next album.

Isaiah Rashad: I’m almost to the point where everybody needs a fucking pre-computer car.

Jeff Weiss: Do you think Silk the Shocker is underrated now that we’ve had time to reevaluate his legacy?

Isaiah Rashad: Yeah, definitely. He affected enough rappers to me, obviously, especially in that region. The cadence that he did. Maybe I’m wrong, but I hear a lot of it in Curren$y. He was rapping on beat, man. It was on a different part of the beat.

Jeff Weiss: [I] was talking to Danny Brown about it.

Isaiah Rashad: That’s a skill.

Jeff Weiss: He’s like, “No, Silk the Shocker was the one, and P only started the label.” Because [of] Silk the Shocker. He saw it.

Isaiah Rashad: I don’t know what Master P’s sign is, but something made him be like, “I could just do this myself to get it going a little quicker,” you know?

Jeff Weiss: Were you a big Tupac fan when you were a kid?

Isaiah Rashad: Hella. But these niggas were like superheroes to me as a kid. I had Spider-Man and rappers. That was really it.

Jeff Weiss: They were so larger than life at the time.

Isaiah Rashad: I was a Cyclops fan. I’ve always liked the dude or whomever. As I’ve gotten older and as characters have progressed, it’s not so gender-based. But usually whoever is willing to take responsibility or whatever, I’ve always been attracted to emulating that person. So it was like the Red Ranger or Spider-Man.

Jeff Weiss: ‘Cause [with] great power comes great responsibility. What do you think it was about you that made you... ‘Cause I feel when you get older, the characters of when you were younger, you kind of see something of yourself in them.

Isaiah Rashad: Maybe, or you see what was lacking.

Jeff Weiss: Did you feel that was lacking in you?

Isaiah Rashad: And I hate to do it again. Now, I’m like, it was probably some dad shit.

Free: Was it more daddy issues type of situation?

Isaiah Rashad: Most of my shit was probably some dad shit.

Free: How is your relationship now with your dad?

Isaiah Rashad: Non-existent. At all. But it’s cool. I got a stepdad though. It doesn’t fill that void, but it definitely does some helping, heavy lifting emotionally. I learned how to deal with my emotions, you know.

Jeff Weiss: My dad is a pretty wild motherfucker in his own way. But we’ve come around and have a good relationship and now I have a stepdad who came around when I was an adult. And I’m kind of grateful that my dad was so over the top. Do you feel like the difficulties you had with your dad kind of shaped you?

Isaiah Rashad: My dad kind of chill. He’s like Jekyll and Hyde with that shit. To where he get throwed, he get verbally violent and all this other type of shit. I’ve never experienced it physically, but I imagine, you know? He was never over the top, he was either chill and kicking back or he wasn’t there at all.

Free: Growing up, was there an explanation that anybody was giving you as a kid onto why he wasn’t around?

Isaiah Rashad: [My mom was like,] “Your daddy be drinking, tripping.” I don’t know if she should have been telling me that that early. But that was it, and then I was like, “Whatever.” But that’s what he was, he was drinking, tripping. He come from a fucking family of, I don’t know, how many siblings they got? Like seven, eight? How much love can two parents give equally to eight kids? In the post Jim Crow South.

Jeff Weiss: How many siblings do you have on your dad’s side?

Isaiah Rashad: Three.

Jeff Weiss: How many?

Isaiah Rashad: Not including my step-siblings. It’s like 16.

Free: So did you grow up with any siblings in the house?

Isaiah Rashad: Nah. Not until I was like six when our middle brother was born. So I kind of grew up an only child up until I was like six, seven.

Free: How was that for you?

Isaiah Rashad: That shit was straight. It was like I had family. I had an older brother and sister that was in my access that if I wanted to see him, I could see him. You didn’t have to. But I could go home and just be by myself. I guess it kind of shaped me how I am right now.

Free: You give off very introverted, and even when you’re seen, I can still see an introvert.

Isaiah Rashad: I kick it ‘cause I got to.

Free: ‘Cause you’re in the music industry.

Isaiah Rashad: No, not even that. Sometimes it’s just ‘cause of my mental health, I understand I could see situational depression approaching me.

For example, I was on tour for a little bit. I go from interacting with people every day to just not. And I’m fine with it ‘cause I’m like, oh, a reprieve, but my nervous system isn’t fine with it. And I finally understand that now to the point where it’s like, oh, I need to go. That’s why I was at the Jay-Z thing. I’m like, I need to go see people ‘cause I’m low-key sitting on my couch kind of depressed and I’ve been only home for like three days. It’s understanding all that type of shit.

Free: Where do you feel like the depression is coming from though?

Isaiah Rashad: It’s literally from getting hit with dopamine every day for two months. It’s not even drinking. I didn’t drink at all or do anything. It’s just literally seeing people, and that many people, and receiving that much affection, more or less. And then being on stage and all this type of shit. And I kind of shut it off as soon as I’m done. Even on show days and shit, I don’t make a big deal of it. So I’ve been surprised as to how much my nervous system actually took in. To the point where I was like, “Oh, I need to call somebody. I need to actually talk to somebody.” It’s kind of weird.

Jeff Weiss: I feel like that’s the thing a lot of artists say where it becomes its own high. You’re always chasing the high.

Isaiah Rashad: I don’t chase it though.

Jeff Weiss: You never struck me as the kind of person who was like, “I need to get on stage with that adulation.”

Isaiah Rashad: But for real, nah, I don’t chase it.

Free: I think it chases you. I say that in the sense of, you have probably such a big support system when you do step out to do stuff because you are very to yourself on a regular. It could be overwhelming indirectly. You’re not even realizing it. But you didn’t realize, when you got back home, like damn, I really do miss that energy. It’s probably amazing to feel that type of love from people that you don’t know.

Isaiah Rashad: I’m just trying to figure out what it is, though.

Free: That they like so much about you?

Isaiah Rashad: Nah. ‘Cause you know, I was going through it the first leg of this tour, kind of work outside of the meet and greeting stuff, you know what I’m saying? Having the energy to be genuine during that time of my day every day. And it was helping me go about it real easy. So I didn’t think that I was consuming too much energy. So I guess I’m more just surprised of the drop off more than anything else.

Jeff Weiss: I feel like almost anytime you do any kind of big endeavor in life, there’s that necessary postpartum kind of feeling that comes from it. I’m sure when you completed an album, afterwards, you’re like, “What the fuck?”

Isaiah Rashad: Yeah. Also, since I haven’t been getting fucked up, ‘cause I used to think I used to drink, but I was getting fucked up. It’s just different.

Jeff Weiss: How do you celebrate now?

Isaiah Rashad: I haven’t.

Free: You haven’t? ‘Cause it’s been awful, huh?

Isaiah Rashad: Nah.

Free: Touche.

Isaiah Rashad: You got me with that one. Man, it’s just ‘cause I’m like, I guess I’ve been thinking just going out to eat with my little brother is enough, I don’t have to make a spectacle out of it. I feel like it’s natural for me to make a spectacle.

Jeff Weiss: You ever watch [Twin Peaks]? Great show. You’d be obsessed with it. There’s Agent Cooper, he’s an FBI agent and he’s like, let me give you a bit of advice. He’s like, any time in the day, randomly, give yourself a little treat once a day. And I think that’s kind of a necessary celebration. Just do something nice for yourself once a day. It can be getting a snack, or it can be buying something, it can be reading for an hour.

Isaiah Rashad: You said reading?

Jeff Weiss: To me, that’s a treat to myself to find an hour to just fuck off and read.

Isaiah Rashad: I fell asleep reading last night. It’s a crazy comic. Well, it’s an X-Men thing. Retelling the whole shit.

Free: Is it an old one?

Isaiah Rashad: It looks like it, but it’s not. I got to show you when I’m done. It’s a retelling of the entire history of the X-Men in 156 pages.

Jeff Weiss: That’s very meta. It’s a comic about the comic.

Free: So is those things stuff that you like to read?

Isaiah Rashad: That’s something I do.

Free: Are you into anime and stuff?

Isaiah Rashad: I’m getting into it. I’m finding things. I really like really violent animes, though. So I’ve had to get back into loving storytelling. I like storytelling on different mediums, but for some things I just want to see people fight.

Free: Me too. That’s why I be watching Baddies and stuff.

Isaiah Rashad: I watched it with my brother and his girlfriend. I sat down and watched it for a couple hours.

Free: Did you enjoy it?

Isaiah Rashad: Yeah. Is it on Zeus?

Free: I have the ghetto version two of Zeus, which is Now That’s TV, where they really fight.

Isaiah Rashad: If you don’t have a trained mind, it’s not for the weak.

Free: Jerry Springer, basically.

Isaiah Rashad: It’s not Jerry Springer, but energy.

Free: Do you feel like you separate Isaiah Rashad, the artist, from you, the regular person?

Isaiah Rashad: Hell yeah.

Free: Me too, ‘cause no one knows how I really feel about shit.

Isaiah Rashad: I for sure give my genuine feels to whatever situation I’m in, but you don’t want to know what I think is dumb. You don’t want to know what I actually think is dumb. I feel like even on that type of level, depending on what you’re doing, being multifaceted is cool. But then the constraints that rap gets put onto it— Of being a sport, sometimes it’s better to treat it like an athlete would. Some athletes can have podcasts while they shoot and do their shit, and some should wait to after they’re done to show their feelings.

Jeff Weiss: I’ve talked to some rappers that have podcasts and they stopped doing it, and they’re like, “I’m saying too much.”

Isaiah Rashad: There’s a line to tread.

Jeff Weiss: That’s why I stopped tweeting.

Isaiah Rashad: It turns into, what’s the cousin of gossiping?

Free: Mess, messiness.

Jeff Weiss: It was like slander for the sake of slander.

Isaiah Rashad: You don’t realize you’re slandering somebody. But as soon as you recorded it, put it out, now it’s an opinion.

Free: And then it’s clipped.

Isaiah Rashad: It’s not banter anymore.

Jeff Weiss: Next thing you know, it’s Post Malone’s father. “Why are you so mean to my son?” I’m like, yo, my bad, Ja Morant.

Isaiah Rashad: I just wanted to say my bad. I had no business talking about what you were going through.

Free: I do want to talk about your album. I was listening, that motherfucking long as fuck, but I loved every single song. The thing that I liked about it was, you’re a different character on every single song. Your voice is different. The beat selections are different. Your flow is different. The cadences are different. Did you channel different energies or want to give that vibe off?

Isaiah Rashad: I’d be bored.

Free: Some of them, I was like, “Okay, this is the nigga version of him.” And then the other ones was more like, “This is the classier version.” You said your brother made the beat. He did his shit for sure, because it’s like you’re a five man show.

Isaiah Rashad: A band of one.

Free: Honestly, if you would have lied and said that that was different people on each song, I would have believed you, because your voice does sound different on every single track.

Isaiah Rashad: There’s a little bit of intent behind that.

Free: What I want to also know is, what’s been awful?

Isaiah Rashad: Oh, man. Everything. Trying to be a better person, recognizing your faults and all that kind of shit. But then on the other side of not being super deep. We were born in ‘91. We were sold a dream.

Jeff Weiss: That’s the millennial experience. You’re sold this dream. You kind of have achieved your dream. But then the dream is probably not what you thought it was.

Isaiah Rashad: My dream was family based. I thought that Thanksgiving when I was nine was going to last forever. We were always going to be able to afford to come together and even as the family expanded, there’d be more food. So seeing how families, especially post grandparents passing away, how families could go all these separate ways. So my dream was always for us to always just get better. Everybody.

Jeff Weiss: Did you see yourself being the patriarchal figure of a family?

Isaiah Rashad: I don’t think I’m the patriarch. I’m not the oldest. Outside of my little brothers, I’m not the oldest out of anybody. And I be trying to duck niggas when they try to do it on a monetary level, or at least what they think. They think you’re doing some stuff, so now you make the decisions. And I’m like, “No, the fuck I don’t.” I don’t make the decisions, I help them.

Jeff Weiss: Are you doing a show in Chattanooga the night before Thanksgiving?

Isaiah Rashad: Yeah, we are. It’s going to be cute. Cute as fuck.

Jeff Weiss: Who do you feel is going to be there that you’re happy about? And what makes you sad about who won’t be there?

Isaiah Rashad: I figure everybody will be there. Even my dad will probably be there.

Free: Does he like coming?

Isaiah Rashad: He comes to the shows.

Free: But you said you guys haven’t talked in a while.

Isaiah Rashad: I ain’t talked to him since the last show.

Free: Which was when?

Isaiah Rashad: Probably two, three years ago.

Free: Do you talk to him when he comes to the shows?

Isaiah Rashad: Yeah. I talk to him. I’m not rude.

Free: You just be drunk dialing.

Isaiah Rashad: It’s part of the reason what made me stop drinking and shit. I’m like, am I emulating this nigga? Am I being this nigga?

Jeff Weiss: You sent me a couple of drunk DMs, but they were pretty charming and funny. They were actually very heartfelt.

Isaiah Rashad: I’d go into a rant.

Jeff Weiss: You were talking some shit.

Isaiah Rashad: It’s things that are below the surface, I feel like, that if I gave myself time, I probably wouldn’t even care to say. Outside of complimenting people, that type of shit. My dad would get on, he would hit me about these “you don’t love me” things. And I’m like, what are you on?

Free: Your dad would hit you saying you don’t love him.

Isaiah Rashad: It’s just on that type of weird shit.

Jeff Weiss: When people have drinking problems, it’s a different beast altogether.

Isaiah Rashad: I feel like drinking just be a symptom.

Jeff Weiss: There’s a famous quote, it says the only two people that tell the truth are drunks and fools.

Free: Drunks do tell the truth.

Jeff Weiss: You described it as hieroglyphics. You can say things in code that people can interpret what they want on it.

Free: You had a song on your album, I can’t remember the name of it, that was about your family. It was giving me the vibe like, I had a lot of mixed feelings about that. And I don’t know if I want to say them on here, cause it seems very personal.

Isaiah Rashad: I wasn’t sure about it.

Free: The “act normal” slogan was more so something that you were told growing up, to act normal?

Isaiah Rashad: I guess act normal for me was compartmentalizing. No matter what experience, you just— You could’ve seen somebody get shot. You trying to keep that shit together. You could’ve seen whatever. But yeah, act normal.

Free: Did you get any response from your family over that song?

Isaiah Rashad: Nah. I don’t think people listen outside of my immediate family, like my mom. I don’t think that people really listen to music like that. Like not them. It’s respect to them though, but I’ve never viewed that part of my family is just invested into dissecting music. A couple of my cousins, like my older cousin, we talked about some of the stuff.

Jeff Weiss: Do you think they just listen to the beats and the flow or whatever?

Isaiah Rashad: Do they listen at all?

Free: If you listen to that song, you’re going to hear what the fuck you’re trying to say. I heard it loud and clear. I said, “Hold on, nigga. Let me repeat this because I’m hearing some shit.” A lot of things in Black culture, we don’t talk about stuff. So I was glad that you put stuff in there that you may not have said out loud on an interview. And I think that’s the good part of why you make music.

Isaiah Rashad: To gather your experiences or somebody else’s and— It’s a good day when you can actually make it make sense on a record.

Jeff Weiss: I think the best art in general is fearless. You almost have to push yourself to the point where you’re like, “Am I a crazy person for putting this out?” And then if you ask yourself that question, probably the answer is yes, you should put it out.

Free: You said you had reservations about it.

Isaiah Rashad: Part of it honestly is, I try to make shit that is balancing the purest aspect of wanting to just make music just to make it, and I love making music. And then there’s the slice of it where I got to make sure I’m expressing myself. Every couple of songs I kind of check myself like, “Did I talk about my life at all?” Hitting that check, that box. And then the other part is, you can maybe look at it as monetizable, but for me it’s like, “Is this fun to listen to?” And for me I’m like, “Well, is it all three of those things?” or at least two of those things?

Just putting shit out there. I’m like, “What if they listen to it?” And then less of how they feel about me. What if they feel something about themselves? Is it for me to do that? I didn’t expect for anybody to give a fuck. So I was like, “Fuck it, I’ll put it.” I didn’t expect nobody to digest it. I was really testing my own shit; I’m like, “Damn, people actually listen to what I say.”

Free: Word for word.

Isaiah Rashad: I’m like, “Damn, should I say how I feel?”

Free: Because you said you don’t like to do it on a regular. So you got to do it in the music. And those that catch it, catch it. If you don’t, you don’t.

Isaiah Rashad: Yeah, you caught it.

Jeff Weiss: Did you ever go to therapy?

Isaiah Rashad: Yeah.

Jeff Weiss: Do you find it effective?

Isaiah Rashad: Every once in a while. AA’s cool. Even if I’m not actively drinking, AA’s cool. It’s cool to hear other people’s shit. I guess that’s how I’m set up. Whoever wrote that shit, niggas was geniuses. The niggas who actually came up with the— Or just the steps behind it. They’re very easy. But just listening to other people’s shit sometimes for me is enough to be like, “Okay, I’m overreacting.”

Jeff Weiss: ‘Cause the other shit is way worse?

Isaiah Rashad: Just ‘cause I understand other people are going through shit too.

Free: Did you feel like you were an alcoholic? Where does a person draw the line to find that?

Isaiah Rashad: I was drinking every day. Every day.

Free: Okay, so just wake up, take a shot?

Isaiah Rashad: In my younger years, yes.

Free: So when you say every day, what you mean? Was there an occasion every day?

Isaiah Rashad: I was doing shit. I had free time. [But] time ain’t free. And I was just drinking a lot. A couple shots a day. A lot. On your stomach lining, on just hitting your normal and resetting. It’s kind of a lot.

Free: But do you feel like there was any detrimental bad moments that led to the drinking?

Isaiah Rashad: I feel like the drinking just became learned behavior. It was fun for me from college. College, and then I didn’t have a segue between college and getting a real job to where I had to structure my life. So what I was doing in college, that’s how I was living when I got into music. I wake up in the morning, I don’t have class no more, so I ain’t got to clock into work. So I got $30,000 or whatever the fuck, it’s going to last me for the rest of the year. Shit, we going to drink. What’s up? Just drink, listen to beats. And talk shit. And write music.

But then it just kind of flowed in the other shit I was doing. Drink when you upset. Drink when you happy. Drink just ‘cause. And my family’s like, my dad’s side are alcoholics and shit. And my mom’s side too. So, if it ain’t in you, it’s on you. If it’s on you, it’s in you, whatever. Whatever the saying is.

Free: So now you just don’t at all.

Isaiah Rashad: Yeah. Especially ‘cause it was how I felt happiness too. And celebrating and found myself being enthused and everything else. It was kind of a crutch. So I’m kind of just relearning my feelings.

Jeff Weiss: What was your drink of choice?

Isaiah Rashad: When I was younger, it was Jameson. And then after that, it was fucking Johnnie Walker Black. Or is it the blue one?

Jeff Weiss: Blue was the expensive one, I think.

Isaiah Rashad: I was a little bougie, a little 24, 25 year old. Then I was doing reposado. That was the last thing. That was the last phase.

Free: Never had a cognac phase?

Isaiah Rashad: When I was trying to quit. That’s nasty. Too much sugar. With my brothers and shit, my brother had a Hennessy. My brother still does Hennessy. And D’ussé too. I had a D’ussé phase, just ‘cause the Jay-Z.

Jeff Weiss: What did you study in college?

Isaiah Rashad: Sociology. I was gonna be a professor. And just teach it. That was my plan.

Jeff Weiss: Were there any sociologists that you read?

Isaiah Rashad: Uh-uh. There was no rapper outside of my idea of Master P that was like, that makes sense. Typically when something makes sense, I just do it.

Jeff Weiss: You gotta trust your instincts.

Isaiah Rashad: It’s only been three or four things in my life where I felt like that.

Jeff Weiss: What were [they]?

Isaiah Rashad: Rapping, around 14. It was like, this makes sense. You should do this. Signing to TDE. Having my kids. Finishing a good song. It always hits me in the same place. Kind of in between the chest and the stomach.

Jeff Weiss: What was the first song that you really felt was good?

Isaiah Rashad: It’s a song on YouTube. First thing I ever actually recorded.

Jeff Weiss: What year was this?

Isaiah Rashad: 2011?

Jeff Weiss: So you emailed me, I think for the first time, 2012. Who was that person that was emailing me? You know how many people have emailed me over the years?

Isaiah Rashad: I miss that little dude, man. Burnt that nigga out. He’s somewhere in me.

Free: Oh, so it was really you. It was a different personality.

Isaiah Rashad: That’s me. Clever emails. We rap good.

Free: What did you say in the email?

Isaiah Rashad: Something good. I was good at this shit when I want to. If I had to actually work or do some shit, I feel like on the level in the industry of sending emails or having to have good correspondence with people. I feel like I could do that.

Jeff Weiss: It was a good sales pitch.

Isaiah Rashad: I got so turned off by me being a salesman though. Soon after being signed to TDE and all that type of stuff, I was like, why? Then I recently realized that I needed that skill again in the industry, when talking to people, but I don’t use it.

Jeff Weiss: It was a sales pitch because it was the kind of sales pitch that would work on someone like me. It was genuine and it’s like an anti-sales pitch. It was like, I’m not pressing anything on you. I know you get a bunch of bullshit. But I think you’ll fuck with this.

Free: What did you want? Like a write up?

Isaiah Rashad: No. That’d be cool. But what’s even better is them just remembering me. And giving a fuck about it. Especially because I was genuinely a young ass artist. I was like 19. Outside of you posting me, I’m not getting anything. We all wanted attention back then, I’m sure. I hope you like my shit. He wasn’t some slouch back then.

Jeff Weiss: I mean, Zohran Mamdani hit me up. I never responded to him.

Isaiah Rashad: With his raps?

Jeff Weiss: Terrible. No disrespect to his mayoral run, but I was like, I’m glad you found something that worked for you.

Isaiah Rashad: It’s always all connected. It’s all politicking. Music, rapping.

Jeff Weiss: If you can make it as a rapper, chances are you could be a pretty decent actor.

Isaiah Rashad: You can be all right. But it don’t dawn on a lot of people that they’re acting.

Jeff Weiss: Well, that’s the best kind of actor.

Free: They’ve been method acting for so long.

Isaiah Rashad: I’ve been slowly trying to deflate, I guess, that caricature, so that people are more so interacting with me more often. And that is better.

Jeff Weiss: If you live as the character for too long, you eventually become it.

Isaiah Rashad: I never built characteristics on top of the initial character. It was just an elevated persona of what was already there.

Jeff Weiss: One of your first lines was like, “I’m driving my Bentley, it’s a Civic.”

Isaiah Rashad: I was driving it like a rocket. I was not delicate with that motherfucker at all.

Jeff Weiss: A big music executive, when you signed to TDE right afterwards, he was trying to sign you. He’s like, “Why the fuck didn’t you tell me about it?” And he said to me that was the line that he knew you were going to be great, when you had that Bentley line. It’s a Civic.

Isaiah Rashad: Oh, crazy.

Jeff Weiss: It was like a layering, you know? I feel like that’s one of the things that’s missing in most modern life now, is shit isn’t funny.

Isaiah Rashad: Everything’s funny. Even the terrible shit, I be having to watch my face when I hear something bad, ‘cause I know it’s terrible.

Free: You laugh.

Isaiah Rashad: My response is to laugh at a lot of shit.

Jeff Weiss: What’s something bad that you laugh at?

Isaiah Rashad: Even when they told my grandma that, I was standing in a Bank of America in Carson. It was 2014. I remember specifically laughing like I was hearing a joke and then I got off the phone and started crying.

Free: Do you laugh in uncomfortable situations? I do too.

Isaiah Rashad: I’d be like, I’m so sorry. With a smile on my face. I can’t help it. It’s my trauma response. Smile through the pain.

Jeff Weiss: So you told the story a thousand times, but then you go to TDE and “Shot You Down” was one of the first songs you recorded.

Isaiah Rashad: Nah. The homie, what’s his name? Brian Johnston? They were like, “This is where Tupac recorded All Eyez on Me.” And me and my homie got a bottle of Jack or some shit. I had already tried to record it, but the mic wasn’t good in Nashville. So I was like, “Fuck it. I got this song. Let me just re-record it and see. Probably make it better here.” And I had an engineer for the first time and I recorded that shit.

And then that night, nigga, I met Dave Free and I let him hear that shit. And he was like, “What the fuck?” It was either that or it was the next day. But in that sequence, I had that song. I had that song before I flew back home. I never met the people outside of meeting a couple of people at Atlantic that day. I never had a meeting about anything else. I met Dave and that was it. They heard that song. And I’m like, “I only got like 12 songs.”

Free: At that time, did you want to sign to them? Because that was around the time when everybody wanted to sign to them.

Isaiah Rashad: I didn’t think that shit was going to happen.

Jeff Weiss: You were the first one that wasn’t from LA.

Isaiah Rashad: You know how many niggas was talking about signing me back then? And being like, “We’re going to do this.” And I was more afraid of that type of shit. Because I’m like, “I don’t know how to make no fucking album, nigga. I don’t know how to make no music.”

So I thought it was just a blessing to come across them, that they were looking for a project more than anything else. Where other labels would’ve put an album out for me the next year and that would’ve been it.

Jeff Weiss: How long did it take you to record “Cilvia Demo”?

Isaiah Rashad: Like nine months.

Jeff Weiss: And you were living at the TDE house?

Isaiah Rashad: Yeah.

Jeff Weiss: What was the TDE house like?

Isaiah Rashad: It was all of us. It was me, SZA. SZA got signed around the same time. And just all my homies. Like my producers.

Free: How did your brother get into making your beats and stuff? Did he always make them?

Isaiah Rashad: My homies were with me everywhere I went when we were younger. I miss them niggas. They’re alive. We’re just doing other things. They’re producing for other people and stuff too. There’s no hard feelings. We talk all the time. They helped make my album. They taught him how to make beats. He’s Tyrone, formerly known as The Antidote. Scum, I think, is his current name right now.

Jeff Weiss: What’s the most valuable thing your mom ever taught you?

Isaiah Rashad: It’s bigger than me. And that’s really from the spiritual aspect of which, the reason why you have the passion that you have or the interest that you have is, to a certain extent, depending on your perspective, to help somebody else. What does your spiritual creed look like now?

Jeff Weiss: Are you religious now?

Isaiah Rashad: I’m more spiritual than religious. And that’s just because, religious, I just gotta pick up a text that I can agree with or be convinced. They all got their points. I mean, literally reading, my attention span is crazy. Crazy short.

Jeff Weiss: You have said that you were 88% honest in the past, and now you’re trying to be 100% honest. And I wanted you to explain that idea and kind of how it manifests in your life.

Isaiah Rashad: I be just saying shit. It’s a problem. I be dead ass though when I be saying it. The 88 was like... The performative. Even with being that much of yourself, how much of myself I could feel, I’ve still been pretty performative. Like how I showed up or how present I was. When I pull up, I’m here to be involved. As much as I want to be an introvert or keep shit to myself. I’m here to participate. I feel like that’s what showing up honest also means outside of just telling the truth.

Jeff Weiss: Do you feel the nature of the modern world makes people say a little too much?

Isaiah Rashad: Hell yeah. People put mics in front of them and forget to respect their privacy.

Jeff Weiss: Well, I feel like they don’t necessarily see artists as human beings. Everybody’s become a commodity.

Isaiah Rashad: Yeah, but depending on the person who’s sitting there in front of the mic, when one person takes a stand, it makes it easier for the next person not to have to.

Jeff Weiss: What do you mean by that?

Isaiah Rashad: When somebody already establishes a boundary, it makes it easier for the next person who looks up to them to not even have to deal with it. Like, we’re not even doing that.

Jeff Weiss: Do you feel like it’s harder though for artists to break through now?

Isaiah Rashad: It was made up though. The era I grew up in was, damn near to me, made up. The era of a magazine cover changing a kid’s life. That shit exists, but I don’t know if it exists the same way.

Jeff Weiss: It doesn’t exist anymore.

Isaiah Rashad: Especially because of physical media and the collecting and all that type of shit, but for real, people were reading. You had to read. You don’t even got to read no more.

Jeff Weiss: We’re post-literacy. I feel it makes you very susceptible to propaganda.

Isaiah Rashad: It’s pictures with captions on them. Which is crazy.

Jeff Weiss: Anything with sophistication or nuance doesn’t go. If you look at clip culture, that’s really what it is. If you’re saying something that has depth, unless you’re Oscar Wilde and you can reduce it to a great quip.

Isaiah Rashad: Well, I also feel like percentages and some statistics that are given to us might be wrong, because not everybody’s on the fucking internet. Not that invested. Everybody has a profile, but I don’t feel like everybody’s invested in the same things.

Jeff Weiss: You’re not on social media though, you don’t post that much at least.

Isaiah Rashad: Yeah, I’m a lurker.

Free: I knew it.

Isaiah Rashad: I just like to laugh at what niggas be saying. Ain’t got nothing to do with me. I can’t see two things on the internet usually that have anything to do with me. Aside of like, “I like your music, bro.” Aside of the community aspect of we’re all connected, blah, blah, blah.

Free: You have had moments though where you’ve disappeared, kind of stopped for years. I need an explanation.

Isaiah Rashad: I have an existential moment where I’m like, I ain’t got nothing to say, nothing important, even the little tab when you go to tweet something or to post something, it’s like, “What’s going on?” and I’m like, “Not a fucking thing.” Nothing that I want to share. I feel like the access of me being able to pretend like I’m in a reality show if I wanted to, how a lot of people treat their socials, it makes me not want to do it. Usually if I can do something, I don’t want to do it. I’m lucky I still like doing music, especially as much as I like doing it. Because usually once I get access to do anything, I don’t want to do it anymore.

Free: Because you’ve already kind of mastered it.

Isaiah Rashad: I just don’t even want to do it. Y’all let me in, why am I in? It ain’t fun no more.

Free: Oh, getting in was fun? I think I kind of feel like that about the industry too.

Jeff Weiss: You wouldn’t want to be in any club though. Do you ever think about the deeper questions about life? What do you think is the point of all of this?

Isaiah Rashad: Oh, man. For me, not anybody else, but for me it’s about... I wanted kids ‘cause I wanted to provide an ideal life for the child version of myself or somebody else, and that’s a selfish thing, but at the same time, if you have the means for it. So I feel like that’s kind of what life is. It’s about making something better for somebody else, whether it be somebody around you, or for somebody you created, or somebody you in love with. It’s about just make-believe until you dead.

I’m figuring out if I’ll have a message specifically from myself, but I feel like I’m just a vessel musically. And a speaker, or some one-man band. I really make music to hear shit that I like listening to. And if there were two other people who I could have made a rap group with, and could have attained the same benchmarks, or I guess success, if you want to call it. If I could have did this with another person, I would have did that. Way quicker than by myself. If I could have had a rap homie, like Outkast, that’s all I wanted to do. Outside of the publicized tension that I remember as a kid. People always want to see a good group break up.

Free: ‘Cause niggas is unhappy.

Isaiah Rashad: Or a good couple or whatever. It’s just a countdown to when it’s gonna fuck up. But I would’ve did it like that. I like camaraderie.

Free: So with all the good that’s been happening with you and your career, how have you coped with some of the negative things that’s happened over the years?

Isaiah Rashad: In the moment I freak out because I feel like it’s human, but I’m pretty good at regulating how I feel, to the point where I’m like, every decision that I make comes with a reaction, the good and the bad. And I try to pinpoint, at least for me, I’m like, shit, with all this power and responsibility or whatever, ain’t nothing ever happened to me. So I never looked at being victimized. Now, if somebody came up and stole off of me on the street, then I’d be like, man, something happened. Ain’t nothing ever happened to me. Everything’s been reactions to energy I put into the world, so I don’t really get tripped off by anything. I don’t take anything too heavy. Try not to.

Jeff Weiss: What is the point of all of it?

Isaiah Rashad: It’s just the love, man. It’s to take pictures. Right now, the point of it all for me is to make a nice little photo book of my memories over the last year.

Jeff Weiss: What has been the best moment of last year?

Isaiah Rashad: I can’t measure. I’m cliche. Anytime I’m really with my daughter... And I’m not saying she’s my favorite kid.

Jeff Weiss: We’re gonna put it as the banner. “My favorite child.”

Isaiah Rashad: She’s my nigga too. I really mean it.

Jeff Weiss: How old is she?

Isaiah Rashad: 11.

Jeff Weiss: So she’s your oldest?

Isaiah Rashad: No. The lesson of being 35 is that I’m at this sweet spot of being... Depending on what side of 35 you are, I’m either really young with very of age children. I’m in a sweet spot right now. My fear is having another kid any later than the next two years ‘cause I don’t wanna be... I wanna be 60, my kid’s 20.

Jeff Weiss: You might be like Jeff Goldblum. Do you have a favorite song on this album?

Isaiah Rashad: Probably the intro, the Glitches & Bugs shit with SiR. It’s probably my favorite. ‘Cause it’s so weird. And then everything I didn’t leave on the album were my favorite ones.

Jeff Weiss: What do you account that for?

Isaiah Rashad: I don’t know. I realized that on The House Is Burning too. My two favorite songs on the whole thing were the things at the end, Donuts and Jordan Favors.

Free: So are those not on the album?

Isaiah Rashad: They’re on the deluxe.

Free: When’s the deluxe coming out?

Isaiah Rashad: Maybe the next couple of weeks? I gotta shoot the cover.

Jeff Weiss: Well, the original version that you sent me was a lot longer. And I feel like there was a lot of good stuff on it.

Isaiah Rashad: It’s long winded a little bit maybe.

Jeff Weiss: I do think it’s your best album and I’m not just saying that.

Isaiah Rashad: I think the track[list] was a little rearranged on the one that’s out now. It would have felt longer the way I had it actually. But I think I’m taking three of those and two of the newer tracks and just putting it on the album.

Jeff Weiss: So what’s your unpopular truth?

Isaiah Rashad: Though we may fight a fight against all the things that we find are evil, we still are more or less feeding into the people that own these sources of evil now, whether it be fashion, sports, music, or whatever, holidays.

I was talking about that on the way here and I was like, “Damn, not to be a party pooper, but we got to find some type of way to start personalizing our experiences for the memory’s sake.” Because unless somebody comes and really throws a swath to a lot of shit, everything’s monopolized, there’s a small group of people. I don’t want to call them evil. I just mean, people monopolize everything and we kind of feed into the same thing we stand up against.

Jeff Weiss: That’s kind of what my book was about: everyone wants to get on their high horse about— Tabloids, just in general, the way that we consume news. But in reality, you’re consuming the news, therefore you’re exactly feeding into it. So you think you’re fighting it, but you’re part of a cycle.

Isaiah Rashad: It’s scary.

Jeff Weiss: That’s how I feel about hosting a podcast. I’m like, am I contributing to the big podcast? What is your favorite Frankie Beverly song?

Isaiah Rashad: Honest to God. I hate that it’s this one. It’s Southern Girl. ‘Cause I didn’t like it as a kid, but it’s for sure my favorite one. It reminds me of my grandma and all of them though. ‘Cause they used to love that shit. I just see them singing in my head.

Jeff Weiss: Skinny Pimp or 8 Ball and MJG?

Isaiah Rashad: Man, Skinny don’t get as much love. Well, maybe he do, though, from purists. And I guess that’s the only love that you want.

Jeff Weiss: He wasn’t on a big [label], like Suave House was.

Isaiah Rashad: [But definitely 8]Ball and MJG. Just ‘cause I like their first album.

Jeff Weiss: What is the best No Limit album?

Isaiah Rashad: Is it Mia X?

Jeff Weiss: She’s hard.

Isaiah Rashad: She rapped good as fuck. But honestly, it probably is like one of P’s, bro. Probably like Ghetto D.

Jeff Weiss: Ghetto D is amazing.

Isaiah Rashad: Ghetto D or the TRU album ain’t bad. They had a run. I didn’t like the Snoop album.

Jeff Weiss: That was not bad. The second one was all right. The first one was pretty bad.

Isaiah Rashad: The C-Murder album was real good.

Jeff Weiss: What’s your favorite Wayne mixtape?

Isaiah Rashad: Dedication [2]. But I like the Squad Up mixtapes too. They were cool. His camaraderie with his homies.

Jeff Weiss: I love also what a rap nerd he is on those, where it’s like he discovered Jay-Z and got really into it.

Isaiah Rashad: It just seemed like he pulled out his superpowers around his friends. He decided to drop the craziest verse ‘cause Gudda Gudda pick the beat.

Jeff Weiss: What is a comic that you think everybody should read?

Isaiah Rashad: On some pro-black shit, any of the Dakota comics, any of those, pick up OG Static Shock, that type of shit. On some other comics that I’d be on, The East of West by Nick Dragotta and Jonathan Hickman, pretty fire. I can’t give you any more than that.

Jeff Weiss: What’s your favorite iteration of Superman?

Isaiah Rashad: I like the new movie version. It’s cute as fuck. He’s what Superman’s supposed to be. Superman cares about everything, the squirrels, ‘cause he got the time to. If he didn’t have to squish a bug, he wouldn’t.

Jeff Weiss: So he’s woke Superman?

Isaiah Rashad: He’s not woke. He’s like Jesus.

Jeff Weiss: Like Jesus on roids?

Isaiah Rashad: Depending on the iteration, he doesn’t have to be super, super jack. He’s just super tall usually. But his superpowers come from the sun.

Jeff Weiss: Just a strapping guy from Smallville.

Isaiah Rashad: He grew up on a farm, that’s why he’s a huge motherfucker.

Jeff Weiss: Carrying pails of milk and shit.

Isaiah Rashad: Yes. And tractors. The one from the movie is good, but they’re all pretty consistent. He’s just a nice dude. I’m not a big fan of Superman being a bad guy.

Jeff Weiss: You’re more of a Superman guy than a Batman guy. You’re more of a Batman guy?

Isaiah Rashad: Like reading, yeah. Superman is like super science fiction type of comic. It’s not what people think. It’s very smarty pants type of shit. Batman’s kind of brutal. It’s like a psychology type of book usually.

Jeff Weiss: He’s very traumatized.

Isaiah Rashad: Not really. He just kind of won’t let it go.

Jeff Weiss: I mean, would you let it go?

Isaiah Rashad: Yes.

Jeff Weiss: Both your parents killed by the Joker?

Isaiah Rashad: His parents didn’t get killed by the Joker. They got killed by some random dude. It’s sometimes just Joe Chill. Sometimes it’s that some secret society set his parents up to die. But most of the time it’s just wrong place, wrong time.

Free: In one movie, though, the Joker did kill him.

Isaiah Rashad: The one with Jack Nicholson, I think he did.

Jeff Weiss: I’m a classicist. I think that one’s a masterpiece.

Free: I like The Dark Knight.

Jeff Weiss: Okay, here’s the thing. There’s no way there’s going to be a better Batman because Prince did the soundtrack. I want Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, and Prince. How are you going to top that?

Isaiah Rashad: I think that Robert Pattinson was better.

Jeff Weiss: What’s the first verse you ever memorized?

Isaiah Rashad: Probably Andre’s Elevators. I don’t remember it no more. But for real, Late Registration as a whole. The whole thing. I was at work. I could rap the entire album and the skits to myself. No music, from the beginning to end. And I would do that shit five times and then my shift would be over.

Jeff Weiss: Even the GLC verses?

Isaiah Rashad: Yeah.

Jeff Weiss: That’s impressive.

Isaiah Rashad: I just didn’t never remember Nas verse.

Jeff Weiss: It’s kind of complicated.

Isaiah Rashad: I kind of skipped “We Major.” I didn’t skip it. [I] skipped doing his verse. We Major was probably my favorite song on the album for a while.

Jeff Weiss: What is the one Boosie song you’d pick?

Isaiah Rashad: Why You Threw Me Like That.

Jeff Weiss: I like that him and Webbie are back. That makes me so happy.

Isaiah Rashad: That nigga flagrant. I love him though. Webbie reminded me of my cousins.

Free: Back home.

Jeff Weiss: The Savage Life, it’s a great trilogy. He’s probably up to like seven of them now. Life continues to get more savage. So obviously you haven’t recorded the next album, but if there was one word for something that you wanted to be, what would it be?

Isaiah Rashad: Groovy.

Jeff Weiss: And you’re about to go on tour for the next 12 years?

Isaiah Rashad: No, just next month and then January and September. January is Europe and then February is Australia and Hawaii and then I’m done.

Jeff Weiss: You got the deluxe coming out?

Isaiah Rashad: A couple weeks.

Jeff Weiss: Any words of wisdom you want to bestow on the people?

Isaiah Rashad: Don’t smoke too much. Don’t drink too much. Don’t drive too fast. The cops are looking for you. And take care of yourself, man. Regulate those sugars. Invest in your gut health. Walk a little bit. And play something from ‘92.

Jeff Weiss: It was a good year. Good vintage.

Isaiah Rashad: Good vintage now, yeah. We 30, y’all.