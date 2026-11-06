Art by DJ Short

There are those stories about amateur pilots who, when they fly into cloud cover for the first time, lose trust in their instruments. Nervous, they interpret (or misinterpret) whatever fragmented bits of sensory data they can glean and make adjustments, little by little, until they finally come out of those clouds—only to find they’re flying upside down.

Listening to Truth Ugly is a little bit like that. The new eight-song record is a collaboration between the anticon. legend doseone, delivering his second sensory-assault treatise this autumn; steel tipped dove, who has already produced on two of this year’s best rap LPs, for Serengeti and Another Planet, with a secret third one on the way; and Fatboi Sharif. Over the past handful of years, the latter New Jersey native has distinguished himself as one of the New York underground’s essential figures, with the unique ability to slip into wildly different modes while maintaining an unmistakable gravitational signature.

Shari…