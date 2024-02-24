About Us

POW Magazine is the next evolutionary phase of the publication Jeff Weiss has run for two decades. In that time, we’ve published industry-leading music writing of every kind, identified new cult heroes and future stars, corrected the historical record in real time, and solved murders. We’ve done all of this with writing as bold, inventive, and idiosyncratic as our favorite records.

This new era is about cutting deeper into the digital weeds and getting more on-the-ground reports from around the world. We publish online every weekday and, on weekends, offer the most thorough guide to new rap singles you’ll find on this or any other planet. Starting this fall, we will also offer a print edition.

POW can only survive with your support. Our goal is to make as much available for free as possible. But writers, editors, and artists deserve to be compensated for their time and talent. Every single subscription will be deeply valued. And if you’re too broke for one, hit us up. No one will starve.