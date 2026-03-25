Masthead
Jeff Weiss | Executive Editor, Founder
Paul Thompson | Editor-in-Chief
Will Hagle | Head of Podcasts
Isaac Fontes | Editorial Coordinator
Social team: DJ Short (@_djshort) and Jaypee (@theidiotfromla)
Contributing writers: All City Jimmy, Andrew Barber, Abe Beame, Julian Brimmers, Jayson Buford, Mankaprr Conteh, Anna Dorn, Jameson Draper, Harley Geffner, Arielle Gordon, Thomas Hobbs, Jackson Howard, Sophie Kemp, Steven Louis, Douglas Martin, Evan McGarvey, Michael McKinney, Donald Morrison, Nitish Pahwa, Son Raw, Grant Rindner, Matthew Ritchie, Chris Robinson, Tal Rosenberg, Ross Scarano, Will Schube, Anthony Seaman, DJ Short, Ock Sportello, Josh Svetz, Erin Taylor, Gus Turner, Dean Van Nguyen
Contributing artists: Deliria Vision, Evan Solano, DJ Short
“W” and “POW” lettermarks by Jeff Jank
The last of the best.