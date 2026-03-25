Jeff Weiss | Executive Editor, Founder

Paul Thompson | Editor-in-Chief

Will Hagle | Head of Podcasts

Isaac Fontes | Editorial Coordinator

Social team: DJ Short (@_djshort) and Jaypee (@theidiotfromla)

Contributing writers: All City Jimmy, Andrew Barber, Abe Beame, Julian Brimmers, Jayson Buford, Mankaprr Conteh, Anna Dorn, Jameson Draper, Harley Geffner, Arielle Gordon, Thomas Hobbs, Jackson Howard, Sophie Kemp, Steven Louis, Douglas Martin, Evan McGarvey, Michael McKinney, Donald Morrison, Nitish Pahwa, Son Raw, Grant Rindner, Matthew Ritchie, Chris Robinson, Tal Rosenberg, Ross Scarano, Will Schube, Anthony Seaman, DJ Short, Ock Sportello, Josh Svetz, Erin Taylor, Gus Turner, Dean Van Nguyen

Contributing artists: Deliria Vision, Evan Solano, DJ Short

“W” and “POW” lettermarks by Jeff Jank

The last of the best.