Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
Truth Hurts Podcast
POW Playlist
Label
Store
Masthead
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
A Record Doesn't Have to Mean Something
Sophie Kemp considers Train on the Island, the new album by Aldous Harding.
17 hrs ago
•
Sophie
13
2
1
The Optimist: Remembering Ryan Porter
Will Schube revisits his profile of the ascendant jazz great, who died on May 16.
May 20
•
Will Schube
20
3
2
We Make a Mean Team: Run-DMC's Raising Hell at 40
On its 40th anniversary, Paul Thompson revisits rap's first blockbuster.
May 19
•
Paul Thompson
15
4
I've Had Sex Four Times This Week
Paul Thompson reviews Drake's trio of new albums through the lens of the artist's shifting sexual politics.
May 18
•
Paul Thompson
30
7
Beat It
Paul Thompson reviews Drake's trio of new albums through the lens of the Kendrick Lamar beef.
May 18
•
Paul Thompson
20
1
3
Certified Copy
Paul Thompson reviews Drake's trio of new albums through the lens of obsessive imitation and suffocating nostalgia.
May 18
•
Paul Thompson
23
2
The Rap-Up: Lineages
Donald Morrison considers new tracks from R3 DA Chilliman, FrostydaSnowmann, Mike Sherm, and more.
May 15
•
Donald Morrison
4
1
1
The Dream Has Left the Building: An Interview with Meaghan Garvey
Paul Thompson speaks with Meaghan Garvey about her new book, trading Eve Babitz for Lucia Berlin, and how sometimes a title is all you need.
May 14
•
Paul Thompson
65
1
6
A Little Deeper Than Usual: Joan Didion on The Grateful Dead
Didion's never-before-read essay on the Dead comes from the late writer's New York Public Library archives.
May 13
•
Jeff Weiss
178
35
HavinMotion Was More Than a Tragedy
Josh Svetz remembers Dwayne Omar Isaacs Jr., who was shot and killed last month.
May 12
•
Josh Svetz
12
1
From Florida, With Love
Anthony Seaman reports from the BIG Culture and Arts Festival in Gainesville, a display of creative resilience in dark times.
May 11
•
Anthony Seaman
14
4
The Rap-Up: Dusted Chicken
Steven Louis highlights new tracks by Los Kemet, Bby Kell, T.F., Kenny Mason, Isaiah Rashad, and more.
May 9
•
Steven Louis
9
1
1
© 2026 POW MAG
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts