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A Record Doesn't Have to Mean Something
Sophie Kemp considers Train on the Island, the new album by Aldous Harding.
  Sophie
The Optimist: Remembering Ryan Porter
Will Schube revisits his profile of the ascendant jazz great, who died on May 16.
  Will Schube
We Make a Mean Team: Run-DMC's Raising Hell at 40
On its 40th anniversary, Paul Thompson revisits rap's first blockbuster.
  Paul Thompson
I've Had Sex Four Times This Week
Paul Thompson reviews Drake's trio of new albums through the lens of the artist's shifting sexual politics.
  Paul Thompson
Beat It
Paul Thompson reviews Drake's trio of new albums through the lens of the Kendrick Lamar beef.
  Paul Thompson
Certified Copy
Paul Thompson reviews Drake's trio of new albums through the lens of obsessive imitation and suffocating nostalgia.
  Paul Thompson
The Rap-Up: Lineages
Donald Morrison considers new tracks from R3 DA Chilliman, FrostydaSnowmann, Mike Sherm, and more.
  Donald Morrison
The Dream Has Left the Building: An Interview with Meaghan Garvey
Paul Thompson speaks with Meaghan Garvey about her new book, trading Eve Babitz for Lucia Berlin, and how sometimes a title is all you need.
  Paul Thompson
A Little Deeper Than Usual: Joan Didion on The Grateful Dead
Didion's never-before-read essay on the Dead comes from the late writer's New York Public Library archives.
  Jeff Weiss
HavinMotion Was More Than a Tragedy
Josh Svetz remembers Dwayne Omar Isaacs Jr., who was shot and killed last month.
  Josh Svetz
From Florida, With Love
Anthony Seaman reports from the BIG Culture and Arts Festival in Gainesville, a display of creative resilience in dark times.
  Anthony Seaman
The Rap-Up: Dusted Chicken
Steven Louis highlights new tracks by Los Kemet, Bby Kell, T.F., Kenny Mason, Isaiah Rashad, and more.
  Steven Louis
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