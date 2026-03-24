This week on The Truth Hurts podcast Jeff Weiss & Free are joined by the man, the myth, the legend, the Garden State New Jerusalem’s finest, the Rahway Rampager: Fatboi Sharif. He shares his thoughts on Britney Spears and N’Sync, grunge music, Blind Melon, Lil Wayne, and hero worship. He also gives an in-depth breakdown of his favorite movies, across all genres but especially horror. He explains how he has recurring nightmares and makes music by listening to beats in his sleep. Hear him defend his unpopular truth: “Art can be bad.”Listen to Fatboi Sharif: https://powrecordings.org/fatboi-sharif/Shout out to https://www.gold-diggers.com for hosting the show!00:00 Intro 1:26 Autotune & T-Pain2:15 Britney Spears4:13 N’Sync5:30 New Jersey 8:37 Early musical influences & grunge10:40 Lil Wayne & Hero Worship14:20 Navigating social media15:20 Jim Carroll & Basketball Diaries 16:30 What his parents thought of him becoming an artist17:20 Poetry, Rap & refining his craft19:30 Horror movies26:48 The Shining37:10 His creative process40:09 Comedy 43:44 David Lynch 46:00 Guilty pleasures 50:32 Recurring Nightmares54:40 Natural Born Killers57:05 Lightning RoundMake sure you hit that like and subscribe button and leave a comment letting us know what you thought about the show!Email thetruthhurts@powmag.net for sponsorship opportunities. The Truth Hurts is hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic, & FreeFollow The Truth Hurts on all PlatformsInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/thetruthhurtspodTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@truthhurtspodcastTwitter: https://x.com/Truth_Hurts_PodSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1BjMCTIiweZdCyT3DyseJtApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-truth-hurts-w-jeff-weiss-rosecrans-vic-and-free/id1813226752
The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.
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