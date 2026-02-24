Russ Interview: Why Authenticity Outlasts the Algorithm

Russ joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Gold Diggers in LA for a conversation that reveals the truth of how the Atlanta rapper went from performing at a POW show at the Echoplex to headlining Staples Center as a multi-platinum independent artist. He shares why he gave LaRussell six figures just because he believed in the vision, and what his major label experience taught him about art and authenticity.Despite his success, Russ wants to demystify the music business. He explains how he’s used the same vocal preset since 2012, how “Losin Control” went 8x platinum with a stock mastering plugin, and how easy it is to record in his basement He also adds context to his criticism of Roc Nation’s distribution, picks his nightmare blunt rotation, and much more.

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0:00 Intro

00:58 Grief & Gratitude

5:49 Advice

7:12 LaRussell

9:35 Independence

12:46 Demystifying recording

30:57 Roc Nation callout, money vs. art

38:58 Authenticity

44:36 Monolithic culture

57:52 Being a white rapper

1:08:48 Lightning round

Shout out to https://www.gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!

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The Truth Hurts is hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic, & Free

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