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The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
Flyana Boss: Going Viral, Missy Elliott, Twitter Controversy, Label Drama & Ageism in Rap
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Flyana Boss: Going Viral, Missy Elliott, Twitter Controversy, Label Drama & Ageism in Rap

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Flyana Boss sit down for a wide-ranging conversation about ageism in rap, Teezo Touchdown & Tyler, the Creator, Missy Elliott defending them on Twitter for their viral "running" marketing campaign, building a career without industry permission, their futuristic aesthetic, the importance of whimsy, cats, the Grateful Dead, and much more.Make sure you hit that follow button & leave a comment letting us know what you thought about the show. 00:00 How Flyana Boss Met at Music School1:30 Moving to LA to become stars3:40 Tyler the Creator & Teezo Touchdown14:13 Eyrkah Badu 16:30 Family & Upbringing19:30 First Musical Influences21:30 Building their Futuristic Aesthetic22:50 Missy Elliott Defending Them On Twitter for Running & Viral Marketing29:00 Selling Weed & Working Before Breaking Through 30:30 Are Artists Ever Too Old To Be Creative?42:00 Leaving Their Label & Going Independent 50:00 What It Takes to Break Through Today57:30 Unpopular Truth1:03:28 Lightning Round1:08:30 What's nextShout out to https://www.gold-diggers.com for hosting the show!

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