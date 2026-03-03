HoodTrophy Bino joins Jeff Weiss & Free at Gold Diggers in LA for an unfiltered conversation on The Truth Hurts podcast. Bino opens up about growing up in a big & religious family in Palmdale, witnessing his father and uncles cycling through jail and prison, and trying to break the generational curse.

He tells the truth about his latest public drama, including his relationship with Chrisean Rock, his role on Now That’s TV’s ‘Deja Vu,’ and why he and Soulja Boy aren’t the best of friends right now. In Bino’s words, “[Soulja Boy’s] a legend… but he’s a bitch.”

This interview shows HoodTrophy Bino in a different light than what you may have seen on reality TV or the internet. He, Jeff & Free also touch on his album with Hit-Boy, but get derailed with a debate about whether men or women are more toxic in relationships, and why Bino likes getting his toes sucked like Quentin Tarantino.Make sure you hit that like and subscribe button and leave a comment letting us know what you thought about the show!

00:00 Intro

1:29 Growing up in Palmdale

5:18 Moving to LA

8:05 Soulja Boy

10:30 Boosie

13:12 Chrisean Rock

15:50 Now That’s TV & ‘Deja Vu’ & Chasing Clout

28:44 Future, Toxic Relationships & Loving Women Too Much

40:04 Working with Hit-Boy & Lefty Gunplay

43:25 Why he left LA for Miami

45:30 Touring with Rio Da Yung OG

47:00 Breaking the Generational Curse

51:01 Unpopular Truth

52:30 What his legacy would be

54:22 Lightning roundShout out to https://www.gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!Email thetruthhurts@powmag.net for sponsorship opportunities. The Truth Hurts is hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic, & FreeFollow The Truth Hurts on all PlatformsInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/thetruthhurtspodTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@truthhurtspodcastTwitter: https://x.com/Truth_Hurts_PodSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1BjMCTIiweZdCyT3DyseJtApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-truth-hurts-w-jeff-weiss-rosecrans-vic-and-free/id1813226752#hoodtrophybino #bino #chriseanrock #souljaboy #riodayungog #future #toxic #relationships #nowthatstv #dejavu #hitboy #leftygunplay #boosie #rapper #rap #russrapper #la #hiphop #palmdale #miami #music #interview #podcast #larussell #jayz #drakę