$tupid Young: "I want to be the Asian Jay-Z"

Long Beach rapper $tupid Young joins Jeff Weiss & Free at Gold Diggers in LA to reminisce about meeting Drakeo before either of them started rapping, how TikTok has changed music, how “Mando” ft. Mozzy changed his life, meeting 50 Cent, and why he wants to become the “Asian Jay-Z.” He also delves deep into Cambodia’s fascinating and overlooked culture & history, including his family’s escape from Pol Pot’s genocide. He also calls out the fake side of the music industry and explains how Nipsey Hussle set an independent blueprint for LA.
Shout out to https://www.gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!
0:00 - Intro
00:54 - Taking a break from music
4:59 - Meeting Drakeo the Ruler
17:41 - How "Mando" with Mozzy changed everything
20:09 - How TikTok & content culture are ruining music
24:08 - Cambodian genocide and his grandparents' escape
32:02 - Asian Rappers
36:57 - Staying independent: following Nipsey's blueprint
39:42 - Meeting 50 Cent
43:58 - Unpopular Truth
49:13 - Lightning Round
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