LaRussell on meeting Jay-Z, Kyrie buying his album, Super Bowl performance & more

LaRussell joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free at Gold Diggers in LA to talk about meeting Jay-Z, Kyrie buying his album, his Super Bowl performance, and why his goal is to give away $1 Million. He breaks down how Vallejo's communal culture and the Bay Area's independent hustle shaped his mindset, helped him build confidence and take a bet on himself. And he has plenty of complimentary thoughts about The Algorithm.00:00 Intro1:17 Childhood 1:58 Radio 5:50 Being Independent in the Bay Area11:08 Growing up in Vallejo13:50 Earliest Musical Memories & Lil Wayne 18:21 Founding Good Company19:45 Building Community21:08 Meeting Jay-Z22:21 Confidence, Quitting His Job & Betting on Himself 26:44 Advice for younger artists & dealing with vanity metrics 29:20 The algorithm 31:00 Marketing32:33 Spending as much as he makes34:40 Kyrie Irving Buying His Album & Giving it Back38:30 Super Bowl Performance & Success40:30 Writing Books42:55 Why Ads Work46:00 What He Considers The Bay48:10 Lightning Round Shout out to https://www.gold-diggers.com for hosting the show!
The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.
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