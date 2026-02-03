POW MAG

POW MAG

POW MAG
The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
LaRussell on meeting Jay-Z, Kyrie buying his album, Super Bowl performance & more
0:00
-1:03:02

LaRussell on meeting Jay-Z, Kyrie buying his album, Super Bowl performance & more

POW MAG's avatar
POW MAG

LaRussell joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free at Gold Diggers in LA to talk about meeting Jay-Z, Kyrie buying his album, his Super Bowl performance, and why his goal is to give away $1 Million. He breaks down how Vallejo's communal culture and the Bay Area's independent hustle shaped his mindset, helped him build confidence and take a bet on himself. And he has plenty of complimentary thoughts about The Algorithm.00:00 Intro1:17 Childhood 1:58 Radio 5:50 Being Independent in the Bay Area11:08 Growing up in Vallejo13:50 Earliest Musical Memories & Lil Wayne 18:21 Founding Good Company19:45 Building Community21:08 Meeting Jay-Z22:21 Confidence, Quitting His Job & Betting on Himself 26:44 Advice for younger artists & dealing with vanity metrics 29:20 The algorithm 31:00 Marketing32:33 Spending as much as he makes34:40 Kyrie Irving Buying His Album & Giving it Back38:30 Super Bowl Performance & Success40:30 Writing Books42:55 Why Ads Work46:00 What He Considers The Bay48:10 Lightning Round Shout out to https://www.gold-diggers.com for hosting the show!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 POW MAG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture