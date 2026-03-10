Mavi on Drakeo, Gibbs/Alchemist, & Running for Mayor

Mavi, the future Mayor of Charlotte, joins Jeff Weiss & Free at Gold Diggers in LA for an unfiltered conversation on The Truth Hurts podcast. He opens up about getting sober after drinking too much in Amsterdam, learning from touring with Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist about how dedication & pursuit of excellence can pay off into your 30s/40s, and what rebellion means in art & culture in 2026.

He also breaks down why Drakeo the Ruler is his favorite rapper/villain and how they both are in lineage to Rakim. He explains why he thinks rap is like Pro Wrestling, calls Adam22 a heel & Jeff a Pitchfork babyface, rants against millennial nostalgia, lists his all-time Charlotte Hornets lineup & unleashes a roast of the Lakers franchise history.

Make sure you hit that like and subscribe button and leave a comment letting us know what you thought about the show!

00:00 Cold Open

00:19 Intro for the Mayor

00:52 Living in Charlotte

1:38 Howard University

2:18 Musical upbringing

5:32 Being rebellious & getting sober

10:34 Touring with Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist

13:00 Drakeo the Ruler is like Rakim

15:47 Influences

17:44 Jazz

20:11 Commercialization of Hip-hop

22:29 Rebellion

28:29 Rap media is wrestling

38:52 First in Flight album

41:00 Charlotte Rap Scene

43:30 Millennial Nostalgia

46:22 LaMelo’s tattoos

47:07 Lightning Round



Shout out to https://www.gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!Email thetruthhurts@powmag.net for sponsorship opportunities. The Truth Hurts is hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic, & FreeFollow The Truth Hurts on all PlatformsInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/thetruthhurtspodTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@truthhurtspodcastTwitter: https://x.com/Truth_Hurts_PodSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1BjMCTIiweZdCyT3DyseJtApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-truth-hurts-w-jeff-weiss-rosecrans-vic-and-free/id1813226752

