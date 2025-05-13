03 Greedo takes over the show as the new co-host to ask Jeff, Vic & Free: does hip-hop still exist in 2025? If so, why aren't LA radio stations playing him and Drakeo?
He also talks about his collaborations with Mustard, Kaytranada & Mach-Hommy, how shrooms have impacted his spirituality, and his plans for the future in music & fashion.
00:00 Intro
1:45 Drakeo the Ruler
9:23 LA Politics
12:15 Mental recession
15:12 “Out the Slums”
19:01 Working with Mustard
19:52 Dream collab
21:38 Kaytranada & Mach-Hommy
24:39 How his music has helped people
26:08 Hella Greedy
31:00 Detroit proposal
32:04 Who would play him in a movie
33:00 Fashion
34:53 Crip I’m Sexy
38:19 Spirituality
39:22 Drugs
41:45 California
47:30 Plans for the future
52:06 Does hip-hop still exist?
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Produced/edited by Will Hagle