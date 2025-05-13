POW MAG

POW MAG

POW MAG
The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
03 Greedo
0:00
-1:20:35

03 Greedo

POW MAG's avatar
POW MAG

03 Greedo takes over the show as the new co-host to ask Jeff, Vic & Free: does hip-hop still exist in 2025? If so, why aren't LA radio stations playing him and Drakeo?

He also talks about his collaborations with Mustard, Kaytranada & Mach-Hommy, how shrooms have impacted his spirituality, and his plans for the future in music & fashion.

00:00 Intro

1:45 Drakeo the Ruler

9:23 LA Politics

12:15 Mental recession

15:12 “Out the Slums”

19:01 Working with Mustard

19:52 Dream collab

21:38 Kaytranada & Mach-Hommy

24:39 How his music has helped people

26:08 Hella Greedy

31:00 Detroit proposal

32:04 Who would play him in a movie

33:00 Fashion

34:53 Crip I’m Sexy

38:19 Spirituality

39:22 Drugs

41:45 California

47:30 Plans for the future

52:06 Does hip-hop still exist?

Sponsored by Pro Club

📲 FOLLOW 📲

The Truth Hurts on IG

Jeff Weiss

Rosecrans Vic

Free

Produced/edited by Will Hagle

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 POW MAG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture