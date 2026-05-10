The Truth Hurts Podcast: 1Umbrella

Earlier in the month, the Truth Hurts congressional caucus (Jeff Weiss x Mz. Free) flew up to Empire HQ for a sit down with 1Umbrella, the best Bay Area supergroup since Mob Figaz.

Comprised of five of San Francisco and Oakland’s most original rappers—ALLBLACK, 22nd Jim, Lil Bean, Lil Yee and Zaybang—1Umbrella exemplify the unique creative spirit and independent hustle of their region. Their genuine friendship and individual rap skills translate into an authentic sound forged from the region’s hyphy history, but unified in a goal to change the Bay’s narrative.

On this episode, 1Umbrella break down how the Bay has changed since they grew up, how hyphy was dangerous, why almost everyone took their sauce from the Bay, and how the tech industry took over but gang culture never did. They also talk about their love for LA artists like Drakeo the Ruler, get into conspiracy theories about aliens and underwater civilizations, and explain why there is never a need for gimmicks.