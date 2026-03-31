Mickey Avalon joins Jeff Weiss on the Truth Hurts podcast to look back on 20 years since the release of his cult classic self-titled debut album. He reflects on how social media has changed since he first emerged as one of the preeminent artists in the Myspace era, along with his crew the Dyslexic Speedreaders (Simon Rex/Dirt Nasty, and Andre Legacy).
He talks about his upbringing in West Hollywood where he wrote graffiti, sold weed with his mom and got his first porno from The Alchemist. He tells stories about working with Perry Ferrell, Dr. Luke, and Bruno Mars, being in a Boost Mobile commercial with Young Jeezy and Jermaine Dupri, accidentally eating 10 grams of mushrooms in Mexico, and why he never really cared about legacy.
Mickey Avalon is performing on the 20th anniversary tour of his self-titled debut LP this summer. Check out his IG for dates: https://www.instagram.com/mickey_avalon/
Shout out to https://www.gold-diggers.com for hosting the show!
Mickey Avalon Interview: The Truth Hurts Podcast
Mickey Avalon joins Jeff Weiss on the Truth Hurts podcast to look back on 20 years since the release of his cult classic self-titled debut album. He reflects on how social media has changed since he first emerged as one of the preeminent artists in the Myspace era, along with his crew the Dyslexic Speedreaders (Simon Rex/Dirt Nasty, and Andre Legacy).