A heads up for our new subscribers: POW MAG offers a weekly podcast, The Truth Hurts, in which our executive editor and founder, Jeff Weiss and co-hosts Rosecrans Vic and Mz. Free, interview the leading figures in hip-hop and pop culture. Previous guests have included Lefty Gunplay, 03 Greedo, Skrilla, Shyne, Cappadonna, Ralfy the Plug, Ohgeesy, Ras Kass, and many more.

You can find all of them at the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/@TheTruthHurtsShow

Today’s episode features Gashi, one of the most interesting people on the planet. The Libya-born, Brooklyn-raised rapper/pop polymath talks about returning to his hip-hop roots for his new album "The Killah Whales of Gotham 2," the advice that Adele gave him that changed his life, signing his favorite rapper and best friend, and becoming an ORCA.

He breaks down his story of how he ended up signing with Roc Nation, making a country album before Post Malone, finding success as an independent artist, and working as a garbage man before he started making music.

He also touches on nostalgia, loving the 80s, copying Drakeo’s voice tone on a song, blocking people, hating Sea World, going through Hell, being passionate and sensitive, his parents kicking him out when he told them he wanted pursue art, being homeless, meeting Kanye at age 13, trying to sign Chappell Roan, doing a song with Sting, and much more.

Plus, he explains why he’s the Albanian Bad Bunny. It’s a wild ride. You can watch the episode above, but please follow The Truth Hurts on:

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