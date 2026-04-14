Nothing Personal founder Blazzy joins Rosecrans Vic & Jeff Weiss to tell the story of his come-up from Paramount, CA to designing best-selling shirts for Lil Wayne & products for artists like MoneySign Suede.
He breaks down the night in 2017 w/ Desto Dubb & 03 Greedo that changed the face of LA hip-hop, how his Perc 30 jersey went viral and why he followed it up with a ‘Fentanyl Kills’ shirt, how Dallas’ creative community inspired him, and why “we don’t need anymore t-shirts.”
Blazzy also shares his thoughts on topics impacting design and journalism, like working for free, paying your dues, the value of tunnel vision, using AI, social media’s destructiveness, and working with intent.
Shout out to https://www.gold-diggers.com for hosting the show!
Blazzy Interview: The Truth Hurts Podcast
Nothing Personal founder Blazzy joins Rosecrans Vic & Jeff Weiss to tell the story of his come-up from Paramount, CA to designing best-selling shirts for Lil Wayne & products for artists like MoneySign Suede.