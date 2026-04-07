Legendary hip-hop icon Shyne joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free at Gold
Diggers in LA to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his self-titled debut album & his first U.S. tour in over two decades.
He talks about working with producers like Hit-Boy, Swizz Beats,
Timbaland, RZA and Dre, and breaks down the young artists he’s listening to today. He touches on Pop Smoke and Jay-Z’s legacy, and how escaping the warzone of Brooklyn Vietnam made him feel like he could do anything.
Shyne revisits the making of “Bad Boyz” and other classics, and touches on his reaction to the Diddy documentary, his incarceration & return. He shares his spiritual journey from Orthodox Judaism to what he now describes as “enlightenment,” and explains how he’s involved in Belize politics in order to give a voice to the people.
Shyne performs his first-ever live concert, May 2nd at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.
Shout out to https://www.gold-diggers.com for hosting the show!
Shyne Interview: The Truth Hurts Podcast
Legendary hip-hop icon Shyne joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free at Gold