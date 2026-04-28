From “Lonely” to “Locked Up” and beyond, Akon has provided a consistent soundtrack of hit songs throughout his thirty-year career. The Senegalese-American singer (“not a rapper,” in his words, though he writes raps for others) grew up in New Jersey and honed his musical craft through exposure to artists like his percussionist father, Mor Thiam, and the Fugees.
On the latest episode of The Truth Hurts podcast, Akon explains how the loneliness of jail helped him write his first hit songs. He tells the story of Lil’ Zane discovering him and leading to him signing a record deal in 1995. He also breaks down his A&R approach, including lessons he learned from Steve Rifkind, the writing of “Lonely” and “Locked Up,” and why he knew Lady Gaga would be a star from the moment he first worked with her.
Akon’s new album, Beautiful Day, is out now.
The Truth Hurts Podcast: Akon
From “Lonely” to “Locked Up” and beyond, Akon has provided a consistent soundtrack of hit songs throughout his thirty-year career. The Senegalese-American singer (“not a rapper,” in his words, though he writes raps for others) grew up in New Jersey and honed his musical craft through exposure to artists like his percussionist father, Mor Thiam, and the Fugees.