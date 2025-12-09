Leimert Park legend All City Jimmy joins Jeff Weiss & Free for a Shots Fired reunion. They get into deep & hilarious conversations about quitting sex, hating phones, semen retention, polyamory, lovebombing, and whether or not Drake is a fuckboi. He also talks about the relationship between the Bay & LA’s music, his history with Project Blowed & battle rap, the genius of Drakeo & Greedo, and more. As one of LA’s greatest freestylers, he also reveals his thoughts on the Kendrick vs. Drake battle.Check out All City Jimmy’s new album LVRSNH8RS. Make sure you hit subscribe & leave us a comment letting us know what you think of the show!00:00 Intro1:00 New album LVRSNH8RS2:00 First Music Memories & Comic Books3:52 Lyrical Influences5:11 Bay Area & LA Connection9:29 Starting rapping after his father died15:23 Battle Rap & Project Blowed 21:30 Drakeo’s Genius23:23 Phones & Navigating The Modern World 27:50 Going Sober & Quitting Sex36:45 The Spirit of Fuckbois40:15 Spirituality & Climbing Mountains46:22 What He Listens to Now47:57 Why he doesn’t like talking about other rappers51:20 Art vs. Money/Attention58:40 Kendrick vs. Drake1:13:55 What’s NextShout out to https://gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!
The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes