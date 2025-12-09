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The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
All City Jimmy
0:00
-1:17:47

All City Jimmy

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Leimert Park legend All City Jimmy joins Jeff Weiss & Free for a Shots Fired reunion. They get into deep & hilarious conversations about quitting sex, hating phones, semen retention, polyamory, lovebombing, and whether or not Drake is a fuckboi. He also talks about the relationship between the Bay & LA’s music, his history with Project Blowed & battle rap, the genius of Drakeo & Greedo, and more. As one of LA’s greatest freestylers, he also reveals his thoughts on the Kendrick vs. Drake battle.Check out All City Jimmy’s new album LVRSNH8RS. Make sure you hit subscribe & leave us a comment letting us know what you think of the show!00:00 Intro1:00 New album LVRSNH8RS2:00 First Music Memories & Comic Books3:52 Lyrical Influences5:11 Bay Area & LA Connection9:29 Starting rapping after his father died15:23 Battle Rap & Project Blowed 21:30 Drakeo’s Genius23:23 Phones & Navigating The Modern World 27:50 Going Sober & Quitting Sex36:45 The Spirit of Fuckbois40:15 Spirituality & Climbing Mountains46:22 What He Listens to Now47:57 Why he doesn’t like talking about other rappers51:20 Art vs. Money/Attention58:40 Kendrick vs. Drake1:13:55 What’s NextShout out to https://gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!

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