Banditdamack, one of Jeff's favorite rappers in Southern California & one of the best writers of his generation, sits down at Gold Diggers to share his unpopular truths about music, fashion, skateboarding and life.
Watch to find out why the cops got called on him & Jeff the last time they sat down for an interview, stay for Banditdamack's honest reflections on music as therapy, storytelling and rhyme structure, rap's influence & responsibility, how AI is impacting art & much more.
HIT SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON'T MISS AN EPISODE
00:00 Intro
3:00 Upbringing in Hemet
14:31 Starting music
15:30 Early influences
16:40 Writing his first song in juvie
18:30 Hemet Vistas
21:15 Writing as therapy
24:25 Missing out on youth
25:50 Lessons he learned
27:00 Rap’s influence & responsibility
28:55 Squabble N Rap
30:15 Music Video
30:55 Working at a warehouse
32:00 Other artistic ambitions
32:59 Favorite Movies
33:53 Eminem inspiration
37:50 Remble album
39:00 Favorite rappers
39:40 Mental health
41:50 Skating
43:00 Fame vs. Money
44:33 Writing Tragic Tale
46:00 Artists he studied
47:00 Vans
48:20 Life of Mine
49:05 Modern music
54:00 Goals for the future & evolution
1:23:30 Unpopular Truth
Shout out to https://gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!