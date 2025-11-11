Banditdamack, one of Jeff's favorite rappers in Southern California & one of the best writers of his generation, sits down at Gold Diggers to share his unpopular truths about music, fashion, skateboarding and life.

Watch to find out why the cops got called on him & Jeff the last time they sat down for an interview, stay for Banditdamack's honest reflections on music as therapy, storytelling and rhyme structure, rap's influence & responsibility, how AI is impacting art & much more.

HIT SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON'T MISS AN EPISODE

00:00 Intro

3:00 Upbringing in Hemet

14:31 Starting music

15:30 Early influences

16:40 Writing his first song in juvie

18:30 Hemet Vistas

21:15 Writing as therapy

24:25 Missing out on youth

25:50 Lessons he learned

27:00 Rap’s influence & responsibility

28:55 Squabble N Rap

30:15 Music Video

30:55 Working at a warehouse

32:00 Other artistic ambitions

32:59 Favorite Movies

33:53 Eminem inspiration

37:50 Remble album

39:00 Favorite rappers

39:40 Mental health

41:50 Skating

43:00 Fame vs. Money

44:33 Writing Tragic Tale

46:00 Artists he studied

47:00 Vans

48:20 Life of Mine

49:05 Modern music

54:00 Goals for the future & evolution

1:23:30 Unpopular Truth

Shout out to https://gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!