NBA All-Star Baron Davis, AKA Bart Oatmeal, joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free at Gold Diggers in LA.He shares his unique story, from growing up in South Central amidst the G-Funk heyday & LA Riots, to joining the NBA, working on films, being on Dancing With The Stars and becoming a rare rapper-athlete who makes music outside of the mainstream with a refined & specific vision. He touches on how his experiences in New Orleans, the Bay Area and New York City impacted his life and musical influences, including several incredible Lil Wayne anecdotes.
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00:00 Intro
00:45 Origins of Bart Oatmeal
1:36 Growing up in LA
4:44 Representing LA in basketball
8:49 Rappers who can hoop
12:28 Film career
17:28 The LA Story he wants to tell
19:50 LA Riots
23:39 Basketball as escape & responsibility
26:13 Grandmother’s influence and avoiding street life
28:41 New Orleans
39:22 Bay Area
41:08 Working with Royce Da 5’9”
41:21 New York & taking music seriously
46:50 Refining Bart Oatmeal’s sound
54:29 Ranking NBA Rappers
57:58 Dancing with the Stars
59:56 Favorite New York Rappers
1:05:00 Outro
Shout out to https://gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!