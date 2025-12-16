NBA All-Star Baron Davis, AKA Bart Oatmeal, joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free at Gold Diggers in LA.He shares his unique story, from growing up in South Central amidst the G-Funk heyday & LA Riots, to joining the NBA, working on films, being on Dancing With The Stars and becoming a rare rapper-athlete who makes music outside of the mainstream with a refined & specific vision. He touches on how his experiences in New Orleans, the Bay Area and New York City impacted his life and musical influences, including several incredible Lil Wayne anecdotes.

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00:00 Intro

00:45 Origins of Bart Oatmeal

1:36 Growing up in LA

4:44 Representing LA in basketball

8:49 Rappers who can hoop

12:28 Film career

17:28 The LA Story he wants to tell

19:50 LA Riots

23:39 Basketball as escape & responsibility

26:13 Grandmother’s influence and avoiding street life

28:41 New Orleans

39:22 Bay Area

41:08 Working with Royce Da 5’9”

41:21 New York & taking music seriously

46:50 Refining Bart Oatmeal’s sound

54:29 Ranking NBA Rappers

57:58 Dancing with the Stars

59:56 Favorite New York Rappers

1:05:00 Outro

Shout out to https://gold-diggers.com/ for hosting the show!