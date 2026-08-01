On this episode of The Truth Hurts, Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic, and Mz Free sit down with West LA rapper Big Sad 1900 for a career-spanning conversation that gets much deeper than simply music. He breaks down the concept behind his upcoming double-disc album — built around a piece of advice from Nipsey Hussle about choosing between being at peace with yourself or at war with the world — and digs into his reality-rap approach, the "Midnight in..." series, his beef-turned-respect history with Blueface, and why LA gang politics still keep collaborations from happening even when the talent is there.
He also opens up about Nipsey's influence on his life and career, the moment he found out Nip was killed, and his relationship with the late Drakeo the Ruler, including the night Drakeo stood up for him in the studio against industry pressures not to work together.
In addition, Sad talks about the gang injunction his La Cienega Heights neighborhood got in 1987, and the rapid gentrification that's changed the area beyond recognition. He gets candid about childhood trauma, his mother's addiction, the anger that led him to self-harm as a teenager, an attempted murder charge at sixteen, and the therapy that turned his life around at Boys Republic in Chino. There's also a lightning round covering his favorite Tupac song, his dream and nightmare blunt rotations, his most regretted tattoo, and what's next.
Big Sad 1900 On The Truth Hurts
On this episode of The Truth Hurts, Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic, and Mz Free sit down with West LA rapper Big Sad 1900 for a career-spanning conversation that gets much deeper than simply music. He breaks down the concept behind his upcoming double-disc album — built around a piece of advice from Nipsey Hussle about choosing between being at peace with yourself or at war with the world — and digs into his reality-rap approach, the "Midnight in..." series, his beef-turned-respect history with Blueface, and why LA gang politics still keep collaborations from happening even when the talent is there.