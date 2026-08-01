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OTM On The Truth Hurts

Keeping the truth alive.
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POW MAG

LA duo OTM (Duffy & BluePesos) talk reconnecting with Ralfy the Plug and the rest of the Stinc Team, working with Remble, and building a fully independent empire.

They also open up about Drakeo the Ruler: who he really was, what he taught them in the studio, the eerie story behind his final verse on "Cliffhanger," recording from jail on 'Thank You For Using GTL' and why his once-in-a-generation legacy still drives everything they do.

Plus: Tupac vs. Biggie, the worst trends in rap, and, of course, the lightning round.

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