LA duo OTM (Duffy & BluePesos) talk reconnecting with Ralfy the Plug and the rest of the Stinc Team, working with Remble, and building a fully independent empire.
They also open up about Drakeo the Ruler: who he really was, what he taught them in the studio, the eerie story behind his final verse on "Cliffhanger," recording from jail on 'Thank You For Using GTL' and why his once-in-a-generation legacy still drives everything they do.
Plus: Tupac vs. Biggie, the worst trends in rap, and, of course, the lightning round.
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OTM On The Truth Hurts
Keeping the truth alive.
LA duo OTM (Duffy & BluePesos) talk reconnecting with Ralfy the Plug and the rest of the Stinc Team, working with Remble, and building a fully independent empire.
Truth Hurts Podcast
The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.
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