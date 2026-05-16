"I'm My Own Man, Can't Nobody Tell Me Nothin'" An Interview With DaBoii

Last month, the Truth Hurts squad flew up to the Bay Area to commandeer EMPIRE headquarters for a sit down conversation with DaBoii, one of the most influential Bay Area rappers of the last decade. With just three words, “Bitch I’m DaBoii,” the Vallejo rapper ushered in the new sound of the West Coast on the 2017 smash “Calvin Cambridge.”

Before their hiatus, the SOB X RBE crew carried the spirit of the soil into the next generation while drawing from outside influences in LA and Chicago. During his Truth Hurts interview, the rapper born Wayman Barrow broke down his solo career, how he, Slimmy B and Yhung T.O. came to an understanding for SOB X RBE’s recent reunion shows, and what he has planned for his own and his group’s future discography.

One of music’s most levelheaded, principled artists, DaBoii talked to us about resisting the industry and society’s constant pull to make artists sell out for clout. He also talked about changing the game like Steph Curry or Raphael from Ninja Turtles. Of course, there are stories about smoking with Snoop Dogg and being in the studio with Kendrick Lamar while making “Paramedic!” for the Black Panther soundtrack.

Don’t skip this one.

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