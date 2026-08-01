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OVRKAST. On The Truth Hurts

From Bandcamp to Platinum placements, the Bay native tells all
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POW MAG

Oakland producer and rapper OVRKAST. sits down with Jeff Weiss and Mz.Free on The Truth Hurts podcast for a wide-ranging conversation that breaks down what it was actually like to land beats on Drake's album, why he locked himself in the studio for four months to make a project, learning how to rap, the Bay Area beat scene that raised him, and his new album "striking."

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