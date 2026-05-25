Domo Genesis On The Truth Hurts

In the early years of Odd Future, Domo Genesis offered a grounding and relatable presence. If Tyler and Hodgy constantly made off-color and provocative jokes, Domo was always the group member who seemed like the best hang. The laid back stoner little brother in the tradition of Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y. And the Tyler'-produced Rolling Papers and the Alchemist-produced No Idols remain blog-era classics.

Over a decade later, Domo remains the same cool, charming, and thoughtful artist. He’s continued to refine his craft while harnessing a philosophical streak and taking up long-distance running. On the latest episode of the Truth Hurts, the Inglewood native came through Gold-Diggers to talk to Jeff and Free about deleting his social media accounts, disappearing to travel and connect with nature for a year, and his newfound running addiction.

Domo also touches on Odd Future’s early years, meeting Tyler, The Creator, making No Idols with Alchemist, the meaning behind his SCRAM! album title, major labels vs. staying independent, Young Thug, Tupac, self-doubt, music as therapy, and the importance of not riding coattails.

Roll one up and listen.

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