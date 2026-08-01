It's been two years since Blxst dropped a full-length project. Now, he's back with 'Labor of Love,' his new album fully produced by himself.
The LA rapper, singer, songwriter and producer joins Rosecrans Vic, Jeff Weiss & Mz.Free on the Truth Hurts podcast to break down his creative vision behind 'Labor of Love,' and why it's the most vulnerable he's ever been. He opens up about his life, explaining how fatherhood helped him find himself, and how he's changed since we last heard from him.
Blxst also traces his origins as a producer, telling the stories behind hit songs like "Chosen," working with Kendrick Lamar, and wanting to become the next Raphael Saadiq or Quincy Jones. He also touches on the controversy surrounding P-Lo producing a beat for Drake, and why he'd probably do the same if the opportunity presented itself.
Blxst On The Truth Hurts
It's been two years since Blxst dropped a full-length project. Now, he's back with 'Labor of Love,' his new album fully produced by himself.