Cash Cobain On The Truth Hurts

Cash Cobain, the King of Sexy Drill, joins Jeff Weiss & Mz.Free in LA for a conversation about his art and life on The Truth Hurts podcasts.



Cash Cobain was born in the South Bronx, the same place as hip-hop. He grew up in the 50 Cent era, taught himself to make beats in FL Studio at age 9 and started recording songs when Pop Smoke was changing the face of New York. Now, his original sound defines the city.



Inspired by Drake and Future, with a simplistic, minimalist spin, Cash Cobain says he makes songs because “I want people to dance and feel sexy.” He likes having a good time. Even the studio sessions are a party. His beats draw from whatever sample gives him that mood. He chops up everything and lets his label deal with the clearance formalities. He says, “I’m not emotional. Beats will make me cry, though.”



He also claims “Everything in life is based on a woman,” and uses his lyrics to describe his encounters and desires with specific females. He breaks down his approach to writing about women, and how his lyrics could be misconstrued.



Cash Cobain also tells the story of going to the studio with Justin Bieber to lay down his verse on “SWAG,” recording his hit song “fisherrr,” and working with Ice Spice and PinkPantheress. Make sure you watch to see exactly why he’s so afraid of aliens, and why someone in this podcast studio could, in fact, be a shapeshifter from another planet.