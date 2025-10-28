Blu joins Jeff Weiss at Gold Diggers to talk about growing up around LA & experiencing the city's wide-ranging history: from Suge Knight trying to sign him to Freestyle Fellowship and Low End Theory. He speaks on his collaborations with Exile, Flying Lotus, Samiyam, Madlib, U-God and more in projects like NoYork! and Her Favorite Color. He also drops knowledge about navigating the industry, both through his experience at Warner Bros. and as an independent artist.00:00 Intro1:06 Upbringing3:15 Biz Markie4:18 Discovering hip-hop & earliest influences7:00 Family history9:00 Going to high school with Miguel11:18 Dunking injury that led to his rap career15:05 Early LA scene15:25 Suge Knight trying to sign him17:27 Meeting Exile and forming a duo19:00 Below The Heavens & label collapse20:15 Aloe Blacc22:07 Warner Bros. deal24:49 NoYork with Flying Lotus, Samiyam, Madlib, and more25:50 Odd Future and Low End Theory26:46 Leaving Warner, going independent27:45 Blog Era28:30 Producing and Writing30:19 Miles32:19 Spirituality36:07 Best LA rappers38:01 State of hip-hop today39:15 Jazz41:51 Freestyle Fellowship44:20 Common46:00 Artistic philosophy47:47 NoYork and Her Favorite Color51:00 Working with U-God54:00 OutroShout out to https://www.gold-diggers.com for hosting the show!#hiphop #rap #la #blu #music #musicindustry
Blu on Suge Knight almost signing him, meeting Exile, Miguel, Aloe Blacc & more legendary LA History
The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.
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