The Wu-Tang Clan's Cappadonna joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free at Gold Diggers in LA to talk about witnessing Wu-Tang's early success while incarcerated, his nerves during the "C.R.E.A.M." music video shoot, getting his first publishing deal, learning the music industry from RZA and others, and Drake namedropping him on "Tuscan Leather." 👉 Don't forget to like, comment & subscribe for more exclusive interviews. 00:00 Intro00:40 How he got his name3:00 C.R.E.A.M4:55 Early Wu-Tang Success10:00 U-God13:00 C.R.E.A.M Video15:16 Publishing Deal19:50 True Master & Selling Belts24:00 Winter Warz30:00 Jail32:20 Meeting ODB33:34 Meeting RZA35:56 Once Upon a Time in Shaolin37:54 Raekwon & Ghostface Killah39:53 Wu Wear the Garment Renaissance 43:24 When he felt like a professional rapper45:13 Business49:47 Misunderstanding with RZA51:27 Drake namedrop55:20 Unpopular Truth: God1:05:47 How he feels about music nowShout out to https://gold-diggers.com for hosting the show!
The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.
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