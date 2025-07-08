Cuco ( @cuco ) joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA to discuss growing up in Hawthorne, CA like other musical legends Tyler the Creator and The Beach Boys, where skating, hardcore, Latin, psychedelic & DIY music shaped his unique sound. He tells stories about blowing up through a viral song on Twitter, his wild first acid trip in high school listening to Tame Impala, and bad experiences with THC. He also talks about his favorite conspiracy theories, his musical influences, and dream cars. Like Jeff, Cuco is a proud hater. The Truth Hurts.00:00 Intro1:00 Growing up in Hawthorne4:30 Skating10:44 Upbringing11:05 Social Media12:58 Comedy15:30 Blowing up at age 1716:30 His sound22:00 Conspiracies25:48 Drugs36:52 Marching Band38:52 Bad Trips44:37 Evolution of sound46:56 Soul Music53:00 Mexican music55:00 Authenticity in music57:13 Influences growing up1:00:40 Unpopular Truth1:01:52 Dream Cars1:12:20 Touring1:14:55 What He’s Most Proud Of1:16:35 Pop musicHosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic ( @brownbagpodcast ) & Free ( @FreeWorldOrder )Sponsored by Pro Club: https://shopproclub.com/Get Jeff Weiss' book 'Waiting for Britney Spears': https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780374606145/waitingforbritneyspears/Edited by Will Hagle#cuco #la #music #podcast #interview
The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.The Truth Hurts is the antithesis to hip-hop podcasts dedicated to shameless clout-chasing and nihilistic exploitation. Instead of contrived drama and sinister gossip, the show seeks to chronicle the stories and lives of America's most compelling artists. It features journalists who've been embedded for years in the West Coast scene, but covers topics and personalities impacting popular culture at large. Each week, hosts Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic & Free sit down at Pro Club in LA with musicians to break down their art, life and career from an honest, unflinching, music-first perspective.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes