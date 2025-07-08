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The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
Cuco
0:00
-1:15:50

Cuco

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Cuco ( @cuco ) joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free at Pro Club in LA to discuss growing up in Hawthorne, CA like other musical legends Tyler the Creator and The Beach Boys, where skating, hardcore, Latin, psychedelic & DIY music shaped his unique sound. He tells stories about blowing up through a viral song on Twitter, his wild first acid trip in high school listening to Tame Impala, and bad experiences with THC. He also talks about his favorite conspiracy theories, his musical influences, and dream cars. Like Jeff, Cuco is a proud hater. The Truth Hurts.00:00 Intro1:00 Growing up in Hawthorne4:30 Skating10:44 Upbringing11:05 Social Media12:58 Comedy15:30 Blowing up at age 1716:30 His sound22:00 Conspiracies25:48 Drugs36:52 Marching Band38:52 Bad Trips44:37 Evolution of sound46:56 Soul Music53:00 Mexican music55:00 Authenticity in music57:13 Influences growing up1:00:40 Unpopular Truth1:01:52 Dream Cars1:12:20 Touring1:14:55 What He’s Most Proud Of1:16:35 Pop musicHosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic ( @brownbagpodcast ) & Free ( @FreeWorldOrder )Sponsored by Pro Club: https://shopproclub.com/Get Jeff Weiss' book 'Waiting for Britney Spears': https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780374606145/waitingforbritneyspears/Edited by Will Hagle#cuco #la #music #podcast #interview

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