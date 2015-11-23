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Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 91: Saul Williams
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Episode 91: Saul Williams

After a near-death experience, Shots Fired has on…
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After a near-death experience, Shots Fired has once again returned with glorious malice. They welcome the legendary slam poet, actor, and musician, Saul Williams. They discuss meeting Leonard Cohen and Allen Ginsberg, religion, 2Pac, the late 90s hip-hop scene in New York, and his forthcoming album, MartyrLoserKing (due out 1/29). In addition, Jeff and Nocando talk about darts, Drake Vs. Meek and ghostwriting, and the greatness of Young Thug. Check out more of Saul Williams here: saulwilliams.com/

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