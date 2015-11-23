Episode 91: Saul Williams

After a near-death experience, Shots Fired has once again returned with glorious malice. They welcome the legendary slam poet, actor, and musician, Saul Williams. They discuss meeting Leonard Cohen and Allen Ginsberg, religion, 2Pac, the late 90s hip-hop scene in New York, and his forthcoming album, MartyrLoserKing (due out 1/29). In addition, Jeff and Nocando talk about darts, Drake Vs. Meek and ghostwriting, and the greatness of Young Thug. Check out more of Saul Williams here: saulwilliams.com/
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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