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Episode 92: DJ Trackstar of Run the Jewels
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Episode 92: DJ Trackstar of Run the Jewels

For the first episode of the New Year, we're exca…
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POW MAG

For the first episode of the New Year, we're excavating the last one from 2015. Our guest is DJ Trackstar of Run the Jewels, a renowned turntablist and one of the best mixtape DJs of the last decade. They talk about how he joined Run the Jewels, his roots in the St. Louis hip-hop world, the best rap groups, the Atlanta rap scene and much more. (Interview starts at the 38 minute mark) In addition, Jeff and Nocando talk horror-core, pimping, tamales, one-hit wonders, Future, Drake and Hellfyre Club, See Also: djtrackstar.com/

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