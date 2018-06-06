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Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 97: Pusha T Vs. Drake
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Episode 97: Pusha T Vs. Drake

Because the show is called Shots Fired, we had to…
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Because the show is called Shots Fired, we had to devote an entire episode to Pusha T Vs. Drake beef: the origins, winners, losers, baby hiding, and its place in hip-hop history. Keep an eye out for Nocando's next album "Coyote" dropping June 12 Twitter: @mcnocando @passionweiss IG: @mcnocando @passionweiss Soundcloud: @soundcloud.com/nocando @soundcloud.com/pow-recordings

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