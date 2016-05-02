Episode 93: Dam-Funk

After their traditional three-month hiatus, Shots Fired has resurrected to bring you a conversation taped earlier this year with modern funk legend-in-the-making, Dam-Funk. They talk about the nature of the contemporary music industry, Todd Rundgren, what it means to be original in the post-modern world, and of course, all things funk-related. In addition, Jeff and Nocando mourn the loss of Prince. You can and should pre-order Dam-Funk's new DJ Kicks compilation coming out on May 27. http://www.amazon.com/Dam-Funk-DJ-Kicks/dp/B01EDH70DU Follow Dam-Funk on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DaMFunK
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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