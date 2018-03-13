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Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 95: The Boys Are Back in Town
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Episode 95: The Boys Are Back in Town

After a two-year hiatus, Nocando and Jeff Weiss a…
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After a two-year hiatus, Nocando and Jeff Weiss are back with a reunion episode of Shots Fired. They talk about what they've been up to in the last two years -- including leaving Low End Theory, starting POW Recordings, Boycott LA Weekly, Rap Music in 2018, and Nocando's string of excellent new music projects. Listen to his latest "M.O.T.H." https://soundcloud.com/nocando/sets/moth Follow Nocando on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/nocando Follow POW Recordings on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/pow-recordings Boycott LA Weekly: http://boycottlaweekly.com Nocando on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MCNocando Jeff Weiss on Twitter: https://twitter.com/passionweiss Nocando on IG: https://www.instagram.com/mcnocando Jeff Weiss on IG: https://www.instagram.com/passionweiss

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