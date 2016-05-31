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Shots Fired Podcast
Episode 94: Boogie
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Episode 94: Boogie

For the 94th episode of Shots Fired, Nocando and …
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For the 94th episode of Shots Fired, Nocando and Jeff welcome the great Compton rapper, Boogie. We talk about navigating the major label system, the greatness of 05-09 era Lil Wayne, why Compton has produced most of LA's greatest rappers, and much more. In addition, Jeff and Nocando talk about battle rap, the importance of co-signs in rap, Max B, waves, and why no one will ever buy a Heineken on purpose. Listen to Boogie: https://soundcloud.com/boogieofficial Follow Boogie on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ws_boogie

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