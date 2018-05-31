Episode 96: Zaytoven

For the latest episode of Shots Fired, Nocando and Jeff debate the absurdity of Kanye's latest MAGA moves, bizarre behavior, and whether it's possible to listen to his new music with objectivity in the wake of his Trump endorsement. In the second half, Jeff talks to Zaytoven about his roots in the Bay area, his work in pioneering trap music, collaborations with Future and Gucci and much more. The interview was recorded a while back but this is Shots Fired and you can deal with us being late all the time. New episode next week though. We promise.
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.Shots Fired was a weekly look into the world of hip-hop with music journalist Jeff Weiss, underground hip-hop star MC Nocando, and special guests.
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