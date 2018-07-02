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Episode 98: G Perico
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Episode 98: G Perico

With the news of Greedo going in, Nocando and Jef…
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With the news of Greedo going in, Nocando and Jeff sit down to discuss the recent renaissance of LA rap, gang culture, and the systemic and historic fuckery of the LAPD. Then starting at the 34 minute mark, Jeff talks to the young Broadway legend, G Perico about everything from The Doors to cultural appropriation, his desire to create a timeless of body of work to growing up on The Hot Boys. Listen to G Perico: https://soundcloud.com/g-perico-1 Listen to Nocando https://soundcloud.com/nocando Listen to POW Recordings https://soundcloud.com/pow-recordings

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