Musician and producer Eyedress ( @eyedress ) joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free to talk about growing up between Phoenix and Manila, his viral success with “Jealous,” and fatherhood. He talks about collaborating with Harmony Korine, Chad Hugo, N8NOFACE, Na-Kel Smith and more. Plus, how skateboarding shaped his musical taste, record labels misunderstanding his rap songs, his favorite David Lynch movie and much more.
00:00 - Intro
02:45 - Harmony Korine
06:00 - Growing Up in Phoenix
09:30 - Philippines & US
12:20 - Upbringing
14:30 - Getting Signed, Dropped & Rediscovered
18:00 - LA Wildfires
22:00 - Early Music Scene in Manila & Low End Theory
25:00 - Lil DMT
30:00 - Angry music with N8NOFACE
33:00 - Punk Bands & OC Music Scene
35:39 Lightning Round
Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic ( @brownbagpodcast ) & Free ( @FreeWorldOrder )
Sponsored by Pro Club