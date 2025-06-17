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The Truth Hurts w/ Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free
Eyedress
0:00
-1:07:43

Eyedress

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POW MAG

Musician and producer Eyedress ( ⁨@eyedress⁩ ) joins Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic and Free to talk about growing up between Phoenix and Manila, his viral success with “Jealous,” and fatherhood. He talks about collaborating with Harmony Korine, Chad Hugo, N8NOFACE, Na-Kel Smith and more. Plus, how skateboarding shaped his musical taste, record labels misunderstanding his rap songs, his favorite David Lynch movie and much more.

00:00 - Intro

02:45 - Harmony Korine

06:00 - Growing Up in Phoenix

09:30 - Philippines & US 

12:20 - Upbringing

14:30 - Getting Signed, Dropped & Rediscovered

18:00 - LA Wildfires

22:00 - Early Music Scene in Manila & Low End Theory

25:00 - Lil DMT

30:00 - Angry music with N8NOFACE

33:00 - Punk Bands & OC Music Scene

35:39 Lightning Round

Hosted by Jeff Weiss, Rosecrans Vic ( @brownbagpodcast  ) & Free ( @FreeWorldOrder  )

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